BASEBALL
* CAM takes 2: The Cougars went up 5-0 and held on for a 9-5 win over Logan-Magnolia in a non-conference game Wednesday night in Anita.
Joe Kauffman had 10 strikeouts in six innings, and helped his cause with two RBI. Connor McKee added a triple and scored three runs.
In the opener of what was a twinbill featuring the Cougars, the home team scored a 15-5 win over Glidden-Ralston in a Rolling Valley Conference contest. Chase Spieker threw a complete game and struck out seven. Lane Spieker and Colby Rich combined for six hits, all but one of them for multiple bases, and drove in seven. Jack Follmann added three hits.
* Ar-We-Va 3, Exira-EHK 2: The Spartans scored a pair of unearned runs but it wasn't enough against the Rockets.
SOFTBALL
* CAM 3, Glidden-Ralston 1: Meredith Rich and Marissa Spieker combined to give up just one run in the victory over the Wildcats Wednesday night in Anita. Karys Hunt had two hits and and RBI.
* Exira-EHK 4, Ar-We-Va 0: A three-run fourth inning gave the Spartans more than enough runs needed to win this Rolling Valley Conference contest Wednesday night.
* Riverside 8, Audubon 2: Elyssa Amdor went 2-for-4 and had two RBI to help the Lady Dawgs secure the win over the Wheelers. Kenna Ford pitched a five-hitter in the win.
Audubon's Jordan Porsch had two hits; Hannah Thygesen had a two-run double.
* AHSTW 9, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 6: Gracelyn Partlow had three hits, two of them doubles, as the Lady Vikes picked up the non-conference victory over the Yellow Jackets. Kailey Jones' bases-loaded double scored three and provided the margin of victory.