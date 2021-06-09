CEDAR RAPIDS – Salute Gymnastics took 25 gymnasts from southwest Iowa to the USA Gymnastics Region 4 Xcel Regional Championships at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena, Cedar Rapids.
The Regional Championships consists of the top qualifying gymnasts from 7 states including Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
“The girls have really been through a lot this past year. From being closed and not able to practice part of last summer, to many gymnasts taking on the challenge of competing at a higher level, the girls put in a lot of hard work and I am so proud of what they’ve done this year,” said Teresa Middents, Head Coach and Owner of Salute Gymnastics.
Salute Gymnastics now transitions to building towards next year with Team Tryouts on Saturday, June 19, from 1-3 p.m. Team tryouts are open to any girl 5 years and older. Salute will also compete at the Iowa State Fair Tumbling Competition on August 21st. The Iowa State Fair Tumbling Competition is open to everyone ages 3 and older. Athletes do not need to currently be on the Salute Competitive Team.
Places at the Regional Championships were awarded to the top 40% in each age group. Individual award winners at the Regional Championships include:
Bronze Level
Shelby Johnson – 5th Place Vault (8.95).
Maliaya Mich – 7th Place Bars (9.425).
Cambry Ban Ert – 9th Place Beam (9.075).
Amira Wilke – 5th Place Vault (8.9).
Silver Level
Bella Brock – 8th Place Vault (8.95), 8th Place Bars (9.025), 3rd Place Beam (9.35), 6th Place All-Around (36.35).
Madelynn Gaul – 6th Place Floor (9.175).
Kaitlyn Hickman – 6th Place Vault (9.325), 2nd Place Bars (9.525), 5th Place Beam (9.075), 5th Place All-Around (36.95).
Callie Rudy – 8th Place Bars (9.25).
Molly Stamp – 7th Place Vault (9.15), 8th Place Bars (9.25).
Gold Level
Jordyn Myers – 3rd Place Vault (9.025), 5th Place Beam (9.25).
Amber Rea – 7th Place Floor (9.275).
Platinum Level
Megan Birge – 5th Place Vault (9.1), 4th Place Beam (9.225).
Allison Middents – 5th Place Beam (8.85).
Diamond Level
Morgan Botos – 5th Place Bars – (9.125), 2nd Place Beam (8.95), 2nd Place All-Around (35.6).
Nicole Middents – 8th Place Vault (8.525), 4th Place Beam (8.825).
For more information in Team Tryouts or the Iowa State Fair Tumbling Competition, please contact Salute Gymnastics at salutegymnastics@gmail.com, or 712-243-9011.