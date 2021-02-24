ATLANTIC – The Iowa Class 2A Region 5 Championship game happened on Wednesday night in Atlantic with the AHSTW Lady Vikes taking on the Nodaway Valley Wolverines for a ticket to the state tournament.
In an odd fashion, the game started with Nodaway Valley shooting free throws and gaining possession is instead of a jump ball due to a technical foul. That was only the beginning for the Wolverines as they jumped out to a 9-0 start and eventually forcing a Lady Vikes timeout with the score 17-2. Even after the break, Nodaway Valley continued their impressive start; leading 22-4 behind Maddax DeVault’s thirteen point quarter.
The game slowed down in the second quarter, both teams struggling with their shots. Even with the off quarter, the Wolverines still managed to out score the Lady Vikes 9-7 and held a sizable lead at halftime 31-11.
After halftime, the Wolverines stuck to the game plan and kept rolling in the third quarter going up 40-17 with three minutes remaining. The Lady Vikes showed signs of life with an offensive surge in the final minutes but still found themselves down 42-25 with eight minutes remaining, never getting closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Unfortunately for AHSTW, their was no comeback in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vikes kept battling till the final minute but it was Nodaway Valleys night and they punched their ticket to the state tournament with a dominant 55-33 win.
AHSTW falls short of their goal and ends the season with a 17-7 record. Claire Denning’s 16 points was tops, while Kailey Jones was held to just seven points to end her high school career. Denning, plus Julia Kock, Claire Harris, Holly Hoepner and Makenzie Whyte all played their final time as seniors.
The Lady Vikes had reached the regional final for the second year in a row but was defeated then as well, that time to Logan-Magnolia.
Nodaway Valley, which with their victory avenged a regional semifinal loss last year, continues their impressive season with a 23-0 record, as Maddax DeVault had 23 points and Lindsey Davis added 16. Their opponent in the first round has not yet been announced as of Wednesday night.