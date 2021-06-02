Tessa Grooms is the latest Atlantic to announce she will be continuing her athletic career at Iowa Central Community College.
Announcing Wednesday that she'll be playing basketball for the Tritons, she became the latest to say she plans to attend the Fort Dodge school and play sports. Olivia Engler will be playing softball, while Taylor McCreedy will be a distance runner for their cross country and track programs.
"I was looking at college and the radiology programs, and saw they had a pretty good program," said Tessa. "This was around during basketball season, (they said), 'You have potential, just keep working.'
"(The) assistant coach (Shelby McCreedy) said, 'You can play the next level,' and I took that to heart," she continued.
Tessa played in middle school but didn't start taking the sport really seriously until her junior year of high school. She didn't go out her first two years, but she developed quickly in her junior year and by her senior year she was a starter.
Once quarantines began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grooms got into the gym (when she could) and began shooting. And, of course, she had a workout partner in twin sister, Nellie.
"She's always been there for me and supported me through everything," she said of Nellie. "It's just nice to have her here."
The Grooms sisters were also involved in tennis, placing fourth at the recent Iowa Class 1A regional doubles meet, and also managed football.
"You learn different things (through multiple sports) and being disciplined and being an athlete," said Tessa on being a multi-sport athlete.
And with Engler and McCreedy being a strong support system for Grooms, she's got a good foundation with which to start.
Iowa Central women's basketball coach Brian Ortmeier said that when recruits come to his school for camp, they go through a workout. Ortmeier looks for a specific skill set for inside post players, and Grooms' ability to play inside, rebounding, blocking shots, finishing and attacking the basket stood out.
"Defensively, what she can do in that skill set sets up really well what we can do on that side of the ball," he said. "There's a lot of development that is going to really make her stand out the next few years."
Atlantic coach Dan Vargason said that there was a lot of excitement when she came out her junior year and he was happy with the post depth and height she could give the team.
"We definitely needed more depth in the post and then her aggressiveness. She always goes up for the ball," he said, noting how well she protected the rim and was aggressive defensively. "When it's a 50-50 ball, she's either going to win it or somebody's going down to the ground."