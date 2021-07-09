ATLANTIC – The Atlantic softball team seemed to be a bit more relaxed in Friday’s Iowa Class 3A regional semifinal against Cherokee than they were just days earlier against Red Oak.
The enthusiasm and momentum were there, and there was no looking past the Braves.
And with the 10-0 shutout victory over the Braves, the Trojans are in a familiar spot: the regional final.
There, the Trojans – now 32-5 – will face MOC-Floyd Valley of Orange City, a 2-1 winner over Okoboji in another Class 3A Region 2 semifinal.
“I thought the intensity on the field and in the dugout was way better than it was (Tuesday against Red Oak),” said coach Terry Hinzmann. “Maybe we were looking past Red Oak, but we came out with a four-run first inning.”
Indeed, the Trojans built that lead when Kennedy Goergen belted a two-run single to score Madison Botos and Malena Woodward. Jada Jensen’s single drove Derby home, while Goergen came when Lauren Nicholas reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Trojans tacked three more in the second inning, with Woodward and Goergen each having RBI hits before Goergen scored on a passed ball to make it 7-0.
“One of the things we want to do in every game is score first and then add, which we added three in the second inning to build a comfortable lead,” Hinzmann said. “All pitchers, Liv (Olivia Engler) included, will pitch better with a lead. Defensively, we had one error early in the game, but we played pretty well.”
The one thing that did sort of concern Hinzmann was leaving runners on base. The Trojans stranded eight, but with the game never really in doubt, that can be something to work out before Monday’s regional final.
“We did make some adjustments toward the end of the game, and we had some solid line drives.”
Indeed, Derby scored on Jensen’s RBI in the fourth, and a sacrifice fly by Derby and Engler’s double to left to score pinch runner Claire Pellett ended the game in the fifth.
The Trojans ended with 13 hits, including Goergen’s three hits and four RBI, and Botos, Woodward and Jensen each having two hits.
Engler, meanwhile struck out 10 and recorded her 247th strikeout of the season, a season record. The Braves, who didn’t start a senior, left with just three hits and while they had six baserunners during the game, only once was there more than one.
And now it’s on to Monday night and the game that gives the winner the right to play at the state tournament.