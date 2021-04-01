The senior leadership in boys’ basketball has served the News-Telegraph’s coverage area well this past winter.
Several of the athletes led their teams to conference championships, while others helped either re-energize their program or provide their best program ever.
Others simply had good years on the court, and helped their program build for the future. Eleven players were juniors or younger, and as six of the area’s teams had at least .500 records, that should bode very well for the winter of 2022 and the next several years.
That’s the makeup of the News-Telegraph’s all-area boys’ basketball team from this past winter. Each of the area’s eight schools had at least one player so mentioned.
As before, there is a senior who is being honored as captain, plus a starting five lineup, a sixth man and a bench. And with that, here’s the team:
CAPTAIN
Skyler Handlos, sr., Atlantic: A three-year starter and unanimous pick for the all-Hawkeye Ten Conference team. A breakout junior year led to a huge senior year, where his 16.7 ppg helped lead the Trojans to their first Iowa Class 3A substate final appearance in four years. Also had 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. An all-Class 3A District 8 selection. Will continue his collegiate career at Simpson College, Indianola.
STARTING LINEUP
Raydden Grobe, jr., AHSTW: Player of the year in the Western Iowa Conference, and Iowa Class 2A second-team all-state. Captained an underclassman-heavy Viking team that shared the Western Iowa Conference title (with Treynor) and was ranked in the top 5 all season long. Finished with 18.9 ppg (all games; his conference average was an even 20 points), 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Also was all-Iowa Class 2A Substate 8.
Eli Kading, sr., ACGC: Lone unanimous selection for first-team all-West Central Activities Conference. All-Iowa Class 2A Substate 8. His 15.3 ppg was instrumental in leading the Chargers to a 17-6 record, the best in school history, and a Class 2A Substate 8 semifinal appearance. Also had 6.8 rebonds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Brayden Lund, soph., AHSTW: The NT-area’s most efficient field goal shooter at 68.7%. Averaged 17.6 ppg, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 assists per game. First-team all-Western Iowa Conference; all-Iowa Class 2A Substate 8.
Dayton Templeton, jr., Atlantic: Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference. Team’s second-leading scorer with 10.1 ppg and was the leading rebounder with 6.0 per contest. Strong skills and ability to see the court will help lead the Trojans in 2022. Also had 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.7 blocks per game.
SIXTH MAN
Grant Sturm, sr., Atlantic: Strong athleticism was a key part in the Trojans’ run to the Iowa Class 3A substate final. Three-year varsity player had 8.2 ppg and 3.4 assists (a team high). Honorable mention all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
BENCH
Brogan Allensworth, sr., Riverside: Was part of a strong 1-2 scoring punch for the Bulldogs, which enjoyed its first winning season in eight years. Averaged 16.4 ppg, to go along with 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 steald and 0.3 blocks per game. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Jayden Amend, sr., Griswold: First-team all-Corner Conference. One of the Tigers’ most efficient players with 13.6 ppg and 52.9% effective-field goal percentage (second in the Corner).
Adam Houser, jr., Griswold: Second-team all-Corner Conference averaged 9.8 ppg, plus 3.0 assists per contest. Will help lead Tigers to what should be a better 2022 season.
Grady Jeppesen, fresh., Riverside: Breakout season for the area’s lone freshman helped lead the Bulldogs to an 11-win season (including a very deceptive 6-9 record, as in better than it sounds) and an Iowa Class 1A Substate 7 semifinal appearance. Aeraged 16.4 ppg, plus 1.6 steals and 1.7 assists. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference; all-Class 1A Substate 7.
Miles Kading, jr., ACGC: Along with Eli Kading, provided a strong 1-2 punch for the Chargers, which finished third in a very strong West Central Activities Conference. Had 11.2 ppg, plus 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. Second-team all-West Central Activities Conference.
Connor McKee, jr., CAM: The Cougars’ leading scorer (14.5 ppg) and part of a potent 1-2 scoring punch. Also had 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game on average. His 53% effective-field goal effort was the second-most efficient on the team. First-team all Rolling Valley Conference whose efforts led the Cougars to a 14-9 record.
Easton Nelson, soph., Exira-EHK: Was the Spartans’ second-leading scorer with 11 ppg, plus 6 reounds and 1.1 assists per game. Second-team all Rolling Valley Conference. With almost everyone who played underclassmen, Nelson and company have the Spartan program in good hands.
Tyler Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK: Finished a fine career for the Spartans with an 11.1 ppg average his senior season, plus 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Second-team all Rolling Valley Conference, where the Spartans finished with 11 wins.
Colby Rich, jr., CAM: One of the most balanced players in the league with 14.2 ppg, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. First-team all Rolling Valley Conference whose efforts led the Cougars to a 10-win season in a very competitive conference.
Gavin Smith, jr., Audubon: Probably the best all-around player for the Wheelers, with a 9.2 ppg, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Kyle Sternberg, soph., AHSTW: Part of one of the state’s most successful young teams, ending with a 20-3 record. One of three Vikings who averaged more than 15 points per game (his was 16.8 ppg); also had 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. His contributions to a team-play squad should help lead the Vikings to a pre-season top-3 ranking to start the 2022 season. Second-team all-Hawkeye Ten Conference; all-Iowa Class 2A Substate 8.