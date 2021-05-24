ATLANTIC – Jeff Ebling, the head boys' basketball coach at Atlantic the past three seasons, has submitted his resignation and will be taking the head coaching job in Indianola.
Ebling's appointment is pending approval of his resignation by the Atlantic School Board and approval of his hiring by the Indianola School Board.
It's been an emotional past few days for Ebling and his team. He said he informed them of his decision Friday, and there were plenty of tears and hugs to be had.
When administrators called from Indianola and offered the position, he admitted it was not an easy one for him or his wife, Erin. This was a great opportunity and said the players understood.
"It's been a tough few days here but I'm positive about this opportunity to go to Indianola," she said. "But at the same time, leaving this community and my players that I've worked with the past three years ... it's been some hard times and good times, more good times.
"The players have been very supportive of my decision. They understand with my mother-in-law living in (Indianola) and my wife's family is from that town, my family's from north central Iowa and it's a little bit closer. Just a good fit at this point."
Ebling was hired as head boys' basketball coach at Atlantic in 2018, succeeding Alan Jenkins, and went 31-33 during that span, including a 14-7 record this past winter. That third season, which took place during the deepest part of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the Trojans win a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title and – after pulling off a thrilling 63-59 win over Glenwood in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal – advance to the substate final against Dallas-Center Grimes, where they fell just one game short of the state tournament.
Besides the post-season run where the Trojans also knocked off Creston, Ebling cited victories the 2018-2019 season over Glenwood and Treynor, and players stepping up when standout Tyler Moen was injured during the 2019-2020 season.
Ebling, who taught social studies (and previously math) at Atlantic Middle School, is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. He has had assistant coaching stops at Greene, Ottumwa, Des Moines Roosevelt and Norwalk. In between his stops at Ottumwa and Roosevelt, he was the head coach at Fairfield for two years.
Erin Ebling, who taught English at the middle school, will also be teaching in the Indianola School District.
Ebling's departure is the second in the Atlantic boys' basketball program. Earlier this month, one of his assistants, Jeremy Blake, was hired as the head boys' basketball coach at Nodaway Valley of Greenfield. He'll be succeeding Darrell Burmeister, who retired after being a coach there for 40 years.
Three assistant coaches – Zach Christianson, Derek Hall and Jacey Hoegh – are expected to return.
"Whoever gets this job, we're leaving it at a good point for that next person to step in here," he said, "and continue what we've been working on and hopefully continuing (the success)."