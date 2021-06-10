AHSTW and Riverside each had a player named first-team all-conference when the Western Iowa Conference announced its boys’ soccer honor teams this week.
Viking junior Raydden Grobe earned his spot as a forward after scoring 19 goals, second most in the conference. He also had three assists on the season.
Caden Manzer also earned his spot as a forward, collecting 11 goals and 11 assists on the year.
Second-team picks were Hayden Fischer, Braden Lund, Blake Tuma and Henry Luna for AHSTW; and for Riverside Brogan Allensworth, Elijah Ryun and Drake Woods.
For the girls, AHSTW had a pair of first-team all-conference picks: Morgan Holtz and Julia Kock. Holtz had seven goals and two assists on the year, while Kock had three goals and four assists.
Riverside’s Daisy Jasper and Chiara Rains were second-team selections.
All-Western Iowa
Conference soccer
BOYS
First Team
AHSTW: Raydden Grobe. Logan-Magnolia: Nicio Adame, Jacob Downey Missouri Valley: Cole Lange, Grant Meade, Alex Murray. Treynor: Sam Burmeister, Danny Kinsella, Keaton Mann, Thomas Schwartz, Riverside: Caden Manzer. Underwood: Evan Honan, Kaden Ogle,
Second Team
AHSTW: Hayden Fischer, Braden Lund, Blake Tuma, Henry Luna. Logan-Magnolia: Randon Bradshaw, Cole Leonard. Missouri Valley: Cole Staska. Riverside: Brogan Allensworth, Elijah Ryun, Drake Woods. Tri-Center: Ethan Flaharty. Underwood: Dyson Rasmussen.
GIRLS
First Team
AHSTW: Julia Kock, Morgan Holtz. Missouri Valley: Lauren Austin. Tri-Center: Prelie Arbaugh, Cassidy Cunningham, Jade Daughenbaugh, Marissa Ring, Miranda Ring. Treynor: Alyssa Keller, Peyton Scott, Clara Tiegland. Underwood: Ava Brensel, Georgia Paulson.
Second Team
Logan-Magnolia: Jada Cohn, Jesenia Gonzalez, Mariah Nolting. Missouri Valley: Sophia Caniglia, Brooklyn Lange, Ella Myler, Carlie Winchester. Riverside: Daisy Jasper, Chiara Rains. Tri-Center: Mollie Nelson Treynor: Malloy Helvie. Underwood: Bella Freese, Reagan Ward.