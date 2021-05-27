With the approval of Jeff Ebling’s resignation as Atlantic head varsity boys’ basketball coach, the process has been started to find his successor.
The Atlantic School Board, at its meeting Wednesday, accepted Ebling’s resignation from his coaching and middle school social studies teaching positions. Also having her resignation accepted was Erin Ebling, his wife, also a teacher who will be moving with Jeff to Indianola.
The coaching position – along with his teaching positions – has been posted, according to activities director Andrew Mitchell, and the hope is that a new coach will be found quickly. He said the district is in a rather unique situation since the resignation came at the end of the season.
Mitchell pointed out that Ebling was the first coaching hire he was involved with when he came to Atlantic as activities director three years ago, and did an outstanding job. This past season, the Trojans shared the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and, with the upset of co-champ Glenwood in the Iowa Class 3A substate semifinals, reached the final before bowing to Dallas Center-Grimes. Ebling had several coaching stops and Atlantic, in southwest Iowa, was the furthest west of those. He’s now headed to Indianola, where he accepted the job as head basketball coach and a teaching position.
The job is posted, and Mitchell said there has been interest in the job, some of it coming even before it was published.
Mitchell said that Ebling met the challenge to continue Atlantic’s tradition head on and did well, helping establish good relationships with the students.
The district will be looking for someone who can develop strong, positive relationships with students and student-athletes.
“These aren’t easy shoes to fill,” Mitchell said.
But, he said, “There’s some good candidates out there and good things coming up for Atlantic boys’ basketball.”
The Atlantic boys’ basketball program has both this and one assistant job to fill, as Jeremy Blake has taken a teaching and head boys’ basketball coaching job in the Nodaway Valley School District in nearby Greenfield.
Assistant coaches Zach Christianson, Dalton Franken, Derek Hall and Jacey Hoegh are expected to remain with the program, providing some stability.