ATLANTIC – A year ago, in the pandemic-modified year, the Atlantic softball team won the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship, going a perfect 10-for-10 in conference contests.
Yet, it didn’t pay off with the ultimate reward: A trip to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament in Fort Dodge. Creston put a halt to those dreams with a surprising 6-3 upset victory in last year’s regional semifinals.
Coach Terry Hinzmann and his team – eight returning starters and plenty of up-and-coming stars – look to change that this summer.
With a pre-season No. 5 ranking and already one win in the books, the Trojans, with seven seniors to lead them, are loaded with experience and ready for a conference championship run and a season-ending run that leads to Fort Dodge and the state tournament.
Two of the seniors are returning all-staters: first-team pitcher Olivia Engler, and second-team outfielder Madison Botos.
On the mound, Engler (14-2 a year ago) returns an outstanding 1.10 ERA in 102 innings worked, striking out 134 batters and giving up just 28 walks.
Also among the seniors are catcher Alyssa Derby and first baseman Kennedy Goergen, both who capped all-Hawkeye Ten Conference honors last year. Lauren Nicholas is back at second base, while Simpson-bound Caroline Pellett is expected to man third base. Rounding out the senior lineup is Chloe Gardner, who could fit in a number of positions as she sees her most extensive playing time this year.
With two holes to fill by graduation losses from a year ago, new players have looked to step into those roles. Sophomore Jada Jensen, who is quickly making a case for herself as the Trojans’ best female athlete in her class, will probably be the heir to Reagan Pellett’s third base position, while sophomores Ava Rush and Abby Smith will probably be in the outfield; Smith has experience in the outfield but Rush primarily was used as a courtesy runner a year ago and now will probably fill Kenzie Waters’ old spot.
Also looking to rotate time with Botos, Rush and Smith in the outfield is sophomore Maddie Huddleson, while Rush could also see time in the infield, primarily at third when Jensen isn’t available.
Back to the mound, Goergen will be the No. 2 pitcher, switching with Engler who’ll primarily play first when not on the mound. Goergen (1-0) pitched just 6-1/3 innings, but had a nice 1.11 ERA and gave up just seven hits in her work. Junior Malena Woodward came on strong when called to the mound, working 13-2/3 innings and striking out seven with her 5.63 ERA. Freshman Riley Wood could also get some experience on the mound, as she works to be one of the heirs to Engler and Goergen on the mound.
Backing up Derby at catcher will likely be either junior Ava Bruckner or eighth-grader Maddi Richter.
Also vying for time will are sophomore Mattie Dvorak, and freshmen Avery Knuth and Claire Pellett.
Offensively, the biggest bats were owned by Engler (.471, 32 hits including eight doubles, 24 RBI), Botos (.447, 34 hits including three for extra bases, 14 RBIs). Derby (.426) and Goergen (.407) also were hitters above .400. Every one of last year’s returning starters hit .340 or better, and the three sophomores that are new to the varsity lineup were at .333 or better in their limited at-bats from a year ago.
The Trojans will be part of three invitationals this summer: Their own Trojan Invitational on June 5, Creston on June 11-12 and the Fort Dodge Invitational on June 18-19.
Hinzmann said he expects every Hawkeye Ten Conference team to have its strengths and challenge his Trojans. Creston, which is coming off its state tournament run last year, could be among the top contenders for the title, while Harlan has everyone back. Carroll Kuemper, a team that spoiled the Trojans’ state dream two years ago, also could be among the top contenders.