STUART – Monday night brought 148 race cars and drivers to Stuart Speedway for the Whole Hog 50 finale.
Feature winners for the night were Logan Anderson, Troy Ihrke, Dallon Murty, Daniel Wauters and Todd Shute.
First up was the IMCA Northern SportMods with Izac Mallicoat and Miles Morris starting on the front row. Mallicoat led until Logan Anderson used a caution to work into the top spot on lap nine. Two final yellows just before the white flag flew bunched the field and gave everyone a shot at Anderson but it was not to be as the 53 pulled off the sweep of the event and took the win. Brayton Carter finished second with Izac Mallicoat third, Dylan VanWyk fourth and Miles Morris fifth.
Next up was the Outlaw Mini Mods with Kamdyn Haggard and Dalton Faber on the front row. Haggard led the first two laps with Troy Ihrke coming through to lead on lap three. Two cautions with a lap to go kept the field in the race but Ihrke was up to the challenge and went on to take the win. Haggard finished second with Faber third, Bobby Daniels fourth and Lucas Daniels fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars were out next with their 50 lap feature event. Dallon Murty and Luke Lemmens led the field to green with Murty and Lemmens running 1-2 over the first 14 laps. A caution bunched the field and Johnathon Logue took advantage to jump into second as Murty continued to lead. Lap sixteen saw Jeff Mueller and Chanse Hollatz having a tangle in turn three that led to a light rollover by Todd Reitzler. Reitzler was ok but his night would be over. Once the green flag flew it was Murty regaining control through a few cautions to dominate the race and lead all 50 laps to take the $5000 win. Logue finished second with Kelly Shryock third, Tom Berry Jr fourth and Damon Murty fifth.
Daniel Wauters, Luke Ramsey and Tom Killen Jr started out the 3 wide, 10 deep field for the IMCA Hobby Stocks and their 25 lap feature. Wauters took the lead early and never looked back as he went on to the $1000 win. Killen Jr finished in second with Jason Kohl third, Eric Stanton fourth and Matt McAtee fifth.
The last race for the night was the IMCA Modifieds with Matthew Meinecke and Jeff James on the front row. Meinecke led through a couple of yellows until Todd Shute came calling on lap nine. Tim Ward made it to second two laps later and set out in search of a win. Ward would come close, even drawing up to the left rear of Shute, but Toddzilla was too strong and would go on to the win and the $1500 payday. Ward finished second with Cayden Carter third, Meinecke fourth and Kelly Shryock fifth.
QUALIFYING NIGHT
Sunday night brought 128 race cars and drivers to Stuart Speedway for the Whole Hog 50.
First up was the IMCA Sport Compacts with Owen Richards and Jade Lange on the front row. Richards led early with Curtis Masterson and Kolby Sabin charging up to do battle toward the end. It was an exciting finish with Masterson edging out Sabin at the line for the win. Lange finished third with Richards fourth and Craig Furstenau fifth.
Next up was the IMCA Mod Lites with Joe Glick and Cody Yaw leading the field to green. Kaden Cochrun would show the way for the first part of the race until Yaw found the top side of the speedway faster to take over on lap seven. From this point until lap 22 it was a three-way battle with Yaw, Cochrun and Justin Kinderknecht taking turns at the front. Aforementioned lap 22 was a bad one for Yaw as he went for a hard tumble in turn two. Yaw was ok, but his night was ended. Once the green came back out it was Kinderknecht taking control for the last three laps to claim the win. Cochrun finished second with Josh May third, Nathan Wolfe fourth and Joel Huggins fifth.
IMCA Modifieds were up next with Joel Rust and Ethan Braaksma on the front row. Braaksma and Rust ran 1-2 over the entirety of the 30 lap feature, but on lap 26 the two changed positions after a little contact in turn two sent Braaksma up onto the dirt embankment on the backstretch. Rust would go on to lead the last four laps and take the win with Braaksma second, Tom Berry Jr third, Tim Ward fourth and Caden Carter fifth.
Mitchell Morris and Dusty Masolini led the IMCA Northern SportMods to the green flag next with Morris leading through a couple of early cautions. Eddyville’s Logan Anderson came from his seventh starting spot to take the lead on lap five, one he would not relinquish as he went on to take the feature win. Tim Warner finished second with Brayton Carter third, Izac Mallicoat fourth and Hunter Longnecker fifth.
Whole Hog qualifying feature number one for IMCA Stock Cars came out next with Dallon Murty and Joe Zrostlik leading the field to the green flag. Zrostlik led the first lap but from there it was Murty putting a stranglehold on the field to breeze to the win. Bob Daniels finished second and in a photo finish it was Johnathon Logue and Jordan Ross taking the last two spots in Monday’s A feature with Todd VanEaton one spot out in fifth.
The last race for the night was the second Stock Car Whole Hog qualifying feature with Chanse Hollatz and Luke Lemmens showing the way. Lemmens took control early with Damon Murty and Hollatz close behind. Modified ace Tom Berry Jr found his way into the top three on lap eight as the battle for the lead was heating up. Murty finally found a way around Lemmens on lap 15 and looked to drive off to the win, but Lemmens fought back and took the top spot over on lap 23. Murty worked the rear end of Lemmens hard but it was not to be as the Wisconsin hot shoe went on to the win. Murty finished second with Berry Jr third and Buck Schafroth fourth.
SPONSORS
Whole Hog 50 was presented by Van Eaton Pork, Excel Floor Covering, Fox Welding, Dirt Track Bank, Supreme Lawn & Landscape, Wreckers or Checkers Bar, Porters Ag Solutions, Ganoe Excavating, Sniper Speed, Becks, Ramsey Grinding, 21st Century Cooperative, Midstate Machine and Titan Machinery!
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our sixth event of the year. June 15-16 will be our next race with the Dynamic Drivelines Dirt Duel presented by Sniper Speed, Karl Chevrolet Stuart, & Midstate Machine. See you then!