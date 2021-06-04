ATLANTIC – There will be 18 games and 12 teams.
That’s the slate area high school softball fans can look forward to with the Trojan Softball Invitational, slated for today at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
Teams will be playing on six diamonds. Games start at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Atlantic, the host team, will face – in order from 9 a.m. through the rest of the day – AHSTW, Treynor and Panorama. Other area teams participating are ACGC, AHSTW and Exira-EHK, with the rest of the field filled out by Carroll, Clarinda, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Creston, Harlan, Panorama, Red Oak and Treynor.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
9 a.m.: Creston vs. Treynor, ACGC vs. Clarinda, Exira-EHK vs. Harlan, Panorama vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Carroll vs. Red Oak.
11 a.m.: AHSTW vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Panorama vs. Clarinda, Exira-EHK vs. Creston, ACGC vs. Red Oak and Carroll vs. Harlan.
1 p.m.: Exira-EHK vs. Red Oak, Harlan vs. AHSTW, Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. ACGC, Carroll vs. Creston and Treynor vs. Clarinda.