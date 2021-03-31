ATLANTIC – For the Atlantic boys’ golf team, there is the good and not-so-good getting out on the course after losing the 2020 season to COVID-19.
The good: Two strong golfers to lead the Trojans on the course, both with extensive course experience.
The not-so-good: What do you have with everyone else and how do they mesh as a team.
That’s how coach Ed DenBeste summarizes things as he gears his team up for its upcoming season opener next week.
“We’ve got Braden Smith and Drey Newell coming back, and I look for them to have good, successful seasons this year. Both contributed two years ago,” he said.
Newell fired in a 46.05 shot course average during his sophomore year. Although he finished 31st in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, he comes from a strong golfing family and should be a big reason why the Trojans will contend for a Hawkeye Ten title.
Smith finished with a 44.19 average two years ago, and his 74 was good for a surprise runner-up medalist honor at that year’s Hawkeye Ten meet. Like Newell, Smith should be among the top golfers in the conference and southwest Iowa.
Also playing good golf right now are juniors Garrett McLaren and former AHSTW athlete Lane Nelson, and sophomores Cooper Jipsen and Cruz Weaver.
Five freshmen are showing promise: Colton Becker, Michael Buskirk, Rod DenBeste, Chris Keegan and Tate Nicholas.
“We’ve got a lot of golfing background,” said coach DenBeste. “Cruz is one that came up through the junior leagues and Tate has also been through although his family doesn’t golf as much. The Becker family is big track family but I think that’s good that Colton’s going to try something different and get out there and do something he cold be good at.”
With no returning state qualifiers, the goal is still the same: Qualify for the district meet and eventually make it to state. Carroll Kuemper could be among the strongest teams in the league this year, but figure in Creston as well, and the junior leagues from there, Shenandoah and Clarinda could have some strong golfers as well.
“It’s a challenge just because we don’t know what other teams have brought have and what they’ve brought up,” said DenBeste. “For us, I’m pretty thankful I have five freshmen out and I think that’s really, really good. It’s going to be interesting to see what other teams have.”