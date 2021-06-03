COUNCIL BLUFFS – Atlantic picked up what was perhaps an early-season signature victory with a 13-2, six-inning victory over pre-season Iowa Class 1A No. 1 Council Bluffs St. Albert Thursday night.
The Trojans pounded out 13 hits, and scored their runs in the first and decisive sixth innings. Grant Sturm went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Garrett McLaren went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Wyatt Redinbaugh also went 2-for-4 and had three RBI, while Brendan Atkinson had a two-run home run.
Redinbaugh pitched the complete game, needing just 68 pitches and giving up just five hits and one earned run. He struck out just two Falcons, but got plenty of help from the defense as few balls left the infield.
The Trojans are back in action Monday, when they host Creston in a doubleheader to take place at Griswold.