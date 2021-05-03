OMAHA, Neb. – He'll be staying close to home ... actually, he'll be just a little bit closer to home.
But Ryan Hawkins, the former Atlantic standout who went on to lead Northwest Missouri State to two NCAA Division II national championships and another national tournament appearance, is off to Creighton University.
He made his announcement via social media earlier Monday.
Hawkins made his intent to enter the transfer portal earlier this month. Just a week later, he landed at a school 110 miles to the northwest.
He was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 Elite Eight Division II tourney in leading the Bearcats to a big win over West Texas A&M in the championship game.
The Bluejays reached the Sweet 16 this past season in the NCAA Division I tournament.
Hawkins' statistics at Northwest Missouri State – 2,098 career points, and averages of 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game – make him a potent weapon for the Bluejays.