ATLANTIC – Softball season was special time for Claire Markham, the former Atlantic standout who manned third base throughout her years in Trojan black and gold.
“It was that tradition,” the 2007 AHS graduate and new inductee into the school’s Softball Hall of Fame. “We had a strong program. We were successful for all five years (of high school) and we just all enjoyed softball and playing every day.”
The weekend tournaments stood out for Markham. Throughout her high school years, she and her teammates competed well at meets in Fort Dodge, West Des Moines, the one hosted by Atlantic and others. It was just the opportunity to play different teams and see how they were able to compete against the state’s best.
Markham’s induction ceremony is today, and will take place between the junior varsity and varsity games – approximately 7 p.m. – vs. Harlan.
Third baseman was her primary spot in high school, and in the batting lineup was anywhere from third to sixth in the order.
“I wouldn’t be good at anything else,” she said of playing third base. “You have to have good reaction time and be versatile and ready to field the bunt and make the shortstop’s life easier. I always played close to home (plate) and didn’t wear a face mask, so you had to respond (quickly) to hits and bunts.”
Because she was so busy in high school, particularly the summer months, it was sometimes a challenge to manage time. But it was a skill well learned.
“I had softball in the summer, and then open gym for volleyball and basketball, and then playing games every night,” she said. “I had to have my schedule down and be responsible. And that led to academics and doing my best there and that helped me through college and medical school and being able to be who I am.”
All the credit goes to her teammates, such as Brenna Muldoon, Michelle McLaren, Angie Jenkins, Kelly Jensen, twins Alex and Andi Zimprich, Maggie Robinson and many others. Her coaches were Steve Blazek, Don Jenkins and Jennifer Nissen, who also were instrumental in helping mold Markham into one of southwest Iowa’s best players.
BIOGRAPHY
As a varsity softball player from 2003-2007 Markham – an infielder, best known as a third baseman – received many accolades. As freshmen in 2004 she was named Hawkeye Ten Conference all-conference honorable mention. In 2006, she was named to the first team all-Hawkeye Ten and all-Southwest District teams. She was again selected to the first team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference and all-Southwest District teams during her senior season in 2007, but also add all-state honorable mention to her list of awards during her senior year.
Outside of softball, Claire was a three-year varsity volleyball player and received three varsity letters and all-conference honors as junior and senior. She was a varsity player for four years in basketball and lettered all four years and received all-conference recognition sophomore and junior year and was all district her senior year. She participated in track for two years, but when soccer was started at Atlantic (in 2006), she joined the soccer team for her junior and senior seasons.
Outside of sports, she was in choir and show choir, National Honor Society president and class of 2007 president and received the prestigious Hawkeye-10 Character Award in 2007.
After high school, she earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a doctor of medicine degree from Creighton University. She participated in as many intramural sports and won several championships while at Creighton.
She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Kansas in Wichita and is currently working as a general OB/GYN in Omaha at Methodist Physicians Clinic.
Her favorite memories of softball stem from the team camaraderie. She said it was awesome to see how close the players, coaches, and parents would be at the end of a season after spending most days/nights together for games/tournaments. She also loved being able to spend every day outside with her best friends.
Her family includes parents Mark and Pat, both of Omaha, where Mark teaches at the Creighton University College of Dentistry and Pat is retired after a career at Cass County Health System; older sister, Beth, and younger brother, Sam.