COUNCIL BLUFFS – The strongest events for Atlantic and Audubon at the annual Council Bluffs Boys Invite track meet Thursday were in hurdles.
Area teams went 2-3 in the shuttle hurdle relay, with Audubon second and Atlantic third, while Wheeler junior Gavin Smith taking titles in the 110- and 400-meter hurdles.
Smith out-dueled Atlantic senior Colin Mullenix in both the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, winning the 110 in 15.67 and 400 in 57.46. Mullenix was second in the 110 (16.03) and third in the 400 (58.64).
Brandon Jensen took seventh in both events, finishing in 17.34 and 1:03.79, respectively. Rounding out the area competition in individual hurdles, Garrett Reynolds finished fourth in the 110 in 16.87, while Zane Vance was fourth in the 400 with a time of 58.84.
Of the area's shuttle hurdle teams, Audubon, led by senior twins Ethan and Joel Klocke, came in second at 1:05.18, about 1.5 seconds ahead of Atlantic, who was third.
Atlantic finished fourth in the team standings with 80 points, while Audubon was a very respectable ninth with 32 points. The Trojans' other performance highlights included Craig Alan Becker's win in the 800 (2:03.61) and second in the 1600 (4:46.63), and Becker having a hand in the distance medley relay which took third in 3:42.79.
Council Bluffs Boys Invite
Thursday, April 15, at Gale Wickersham Stadium, Council Bluffs
Team scores: 1. Glenwood 144, 2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 135, 3. Clarinda 123.5, 4. Atlantic 80, 5. Underwood 66.5, 6. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 36, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 34, 8. Denison-Schleswig 33, 9. Audubon 32, 10. Red Oak 19, 11. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 16, 12. Sidney 8, 13. Shenandoah 6, 14. Council Bluffs Heartland Christian 2.
Area top 8 results
High jump: 6. Colton Rasmussen (Atl) 5'8". Sprint medley: 5. Atlantic (Gannon O'Hara, Joe Weaver, Jackson McLaren, Colten Tasto) 1:44.10. 4x800: 4. Atlantic A (Alex Sonntag, Jayden Proehl, Bennett Whetstone, Caden Andersen) 9:07.67; 8. Atlantic B (Logan Tarrell, Brock Henderson, Mason McFadden, Zane Berg) 9:57.86. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Audubon (Joel Klocke, Ethan Klocke, Brandon Jensen, Gavin Smith) 1:05.18; 3. Atlantic (Rasmussen, Weaver, Garrett Reynolds, Zane Vance) 1:06.71. Distance medley: 3. Atlantic (O'Hara, Vance, Colin Mullenix, Craig Alan Becker) 3:42.79. 400: 4. Carter Pellett 56.89. 4x200: 8. Atlantic (Weaver, Rasmussen, Jackson Weaver, Tasto) 1:41.31. 110 hurdles: 1. Gavin Smith (Aud) 15.67, 2. Mullenix (Atl) 16.03, 4. Garrett Reynolds (Atl) 16.87, 7. Brandon Jensen (Aud) 17.34. 800: 1. Becker (Atl) 2:03.61. 400 hurdles: 1. Smith (Aud) 57.46, 3. Mullenix (Atl) 58.64, 4. Zane Vance (Atl) 58.84, 7. Jensen (Aud) 1:03.79. 1600: 2. Becker (Atl) 4:46.63, 6. Berg (Atl) 5:06.66. 4x100: 8. Atlantic (Weaver, Korbin Johnson, Jackson McLaren, O'Hara) 47.72. 4x400: 5. Atlantic (Proehl, Whetstone, Rasmussen, Tasto) 3:51.14.