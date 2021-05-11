ATLANTIC – The only thing that would have made this a “777” night was if Jada Jensen’s uniform number was “7.”
As it was, the Atlantic junior – who wears No. 30 on her black and gold jersey – had a lot to do with her team getting a school-record seventh season win for the Trojan girls’ soccer program.
In the historic victory over Creston Tuesday night at the Trojan Bowl – incidentally enough, the score was 7-0 – Jensen scored five goals and was set up frequently by teammates like Lindley Eblen and Aubrey Guyer.
A great individual effort but a great team win.
“Our goal from the start was to come out strong and I think we did that very well, both offensively and defensively,” said Jensen. “It felt really good to get an early lead.
“Our passes really connected tonight. Getting it clear back from our defense and working it up to our forwards really helped a lot with the goals.”
Coach Dan Vargason picked right up on the “seven goals” and “seven wins” thing.
“That’s just lucky sevens, I guess,” he said. “I’m really happy for our girls because they’ve put in a lot of hard work to get to this point. I’m just glad they got the school record and they’ve earned this.”
Jensen cracked the scoring column in the seventh minute of the first half in a game that never really was close as the final score, and it took less than 10 minutes to add two more and make it a hat trick. She made it 4-0 with just under 11 minutes left in the first half.
Guyer, who had two assists in the first half, got into the scoring column about 11 minutes into the second half, and just three minutes later Jensen added her fifth and final goal before retiring to the bench for the night.
Eblen and Irelyn Gundy also had a pair of assists. Nellie Grooms had two saves in preserving the shutout.
Jeanna Kramer got into the scoring column for the first time this season in the 66th minute to cap off the scoring. She took the feed from Mattie Dvorak.
“Definitely her first this season,” said Vargason. “She’s been limited between injuries ... but she was able to put one in the back of the net and I was happy for her. Hopefully that’ll grow some confidence in her.”
It all gets better from here for the Trojans, now 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the Hawkeye Ten, and the next team to face is Denison-Schleswig.
“They had a dogfight with Creston and they’ll be a similar team,” said Vargason. “We’re going after win No. 8. Seven’s cool but eight’s better.
“We’ve got (a string of) three in a row where we want to play well, but right now our focus is on (Denison-Schleswig).”
So again, how does it feel to get the school record win?
“Awesome. Breaking the record feels great. We just wanted to be a part of it,” said Jensen. “Just keep getting wins and doing the best that we can.