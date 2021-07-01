ATLANTIC – When you can score runs as quick as the Atlantic softball team can, the games are bound to go fast.
The doubleheader lasted less than two hours, both games going the minimum three innings, and the Trojans – in wrapping up undisputed claim of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title – posting a 13-0, 12-0 pair of victories over Red Oak.
Senior Lauren Nicholas had two home runs in the doubleheader, one in each game, the best she’s done in her career as a Trojan softball player.
“When I went up to bat, I just knew she’d be trying to throw strikes if she was behind in the count. When I saw the pitch I wanted, I just hit.”
Both RBIs came in the first innings of each game, and both were two-run shots, both in left field.
“We got really excited and kept going after that,” said Nicholas. “It’s really crucial because little mistakes can cost us, especially in big games. Now that we’re headed into regionals, it’ll be very important that we have our ‘A’ game.”
Nicholas’ opening-game home run was part of a nine-run first inning where everyone scored at least one. Olivia Engler added a three-run home run prior to Nicholas’ shot.
Engler had six strikeouts and gave up two hits in the opener, while Kennedy Goergen fired the one-hit, three-strikeout shutout in the nightcap.
The Trojans (18-1 Hawkeye Ten, 29-5 overall) have just one regular season game left, tonight’s home game vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central.