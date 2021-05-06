STUART – A total of 115 cars packed the pits on a beautiful Wednesday night as the Bill Davis Memorial presented by Excel Floor Covering, APS Advanced Problem Solutions, and Interstate Power Systems was held at the Stuart Speedway.
Feature winners for the night were Tyler Fiebelkorn, Matt McAtee, Kamdyn Haggard, Justin Kinderknecht, Cam Reimers, Nick Roberts, Dallon Murty, Tommy Killen Jr and Kolby Sabin.
IMCA Sport Compacts and Hobby Stocks ran their makeup shows from April 14 with Tyler Fiebelkorn and Matt McAtee pulling off the wins in their respective features.
Next up was the Outlaw Mini Mods and it was Kamdyn Haggard leading from start to finish through a rash of yellows to pick up the win. Logan Brown finished second with Micheal Bryant third, Bobby Daniels fourth and Lucas Daniels fifth.
IMCA Sport Compacts came out next with Kansas driver Justin Kinderknecht pulling off the win. Josh May finished second with Joel Huggins third, Randy Bryan fourth and Ed Griggs fifth.
Cam Reimers and Cole Fenske brought the IMCA Northern SportMods out with Reimers taking control early. Johnathon Logue gave it his all but Reimers was the class of the field on this night as he went on to take the win. Logue finished second with Brayton Carter third, Adam Armstrong fourth and Brett Vanderheiden fifth.
IMCA Modifieds were up next with Nick Roberts and Scott Bash on the front row. Roberts led early with Josh Gilman powering into second on lap three. Gilman worked high and low but it was not to be as Roberts took the dominating win. Gilman tangled with a lapped car on the final lap giving second place to Bash, third was Kyle Brown with Shane DeVolder fourth and David Brown fifth.
Dallon and Damon Murty led the IMCA Stock Cars to the green flag next with Dallon taking the lead on lap one. Dallon would work the bottom side of the track with Damon up top. A few cautions bunched the field and Dallon would hold off the challengers to take the win. Damon finished second with Todd VanEaton third, Jeremy Gettler fourth and Johnathon Logue fifth.
IMCA Hobby Stocks were up next with Steven Crees and Riley Christensen on the front row. Tommy Killen Jr took over the front spot with Brandon Cox close behind. Cox drove it up the inside and contact between the top two resulted in a flat tire for Cox. Killen Jr would fend off a hard charge from Eric Stanton to take the hard earned win. Stanton finished in second with Christensen third, Matthew McAtee fourth and Luke Ramsey fifth.
IMCA Sport Compacts came to the speedway after a timeout session to round out the night. Kolby Sabin made it through the carnage to take the win over Craig Furstenau, Brandon Hartmann, Tyler Fiebelkorn and Mark Smith.
We’d like to thank all who came out to support the race track at our third event of the year. Next week we will have the Jake Durbin Memorial and 2020 Hobby Stock Awards presented by Karl Chevrolet Stuart, Stuart Herald, Town & Country Insurance and the Stuart Chamber of Commerce. See you then!