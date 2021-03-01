INDIANOLA – Too many threes.
Eight of them in the first half, as a matter of fact.
Dallas Center-Grimes’ Bo Huston drilled four of his team’s first six trifectas, and that put Atlantic on its heels from the start.
The Trojans battled hard and cut into the Mustangs’ torrid start, but a fourth-quarter shooting went colder than a mid-February 2021 morning and the Mustangs pulled away to collect a 60-39 Iowa Class 3A substate final win Monday night at Indianola High School.
Coach Jeff Ebling’s team was making its first substate championship game appearance since 2017. DC-G, like the Trojans, qualified for state that year, but this time, it was only the Mustangs that will be going.
Looking back at the game, the hot start by the Mustangs was what set the tone, believes Ebling.
“The first quarter, we gave (Bo) Huston a few too many open looks and he made us pay the first quarter. Getting down 14, it’s always hard to battle back and get back on track.
“But I think our boys played hard again,” he continued. “They represented our community well and our program. You’ve got to give Dallas Center-Grimes credit. They did what they had to do the second half, limiting our possessions especially in the fourth quarter.”
Indeed, Huston was the straw that stirred the Mustangs’ offense, and he went off for 19 of his game-high 26 points, sinking six total for the contest.
The Trojans did take the Mustangs’ first blows, battling back with a pair of Ethan Williams baskets to cut the DC-G advantage to 5-4. But Huston keyed an 11-2 run with three straight treys, and the Mustangs would lead the whole way.
The Trojans closed to as close as six in the second quarter, at 31-25, on Ethan Sturm’s three, but a 12-2 run, including the last seven points, were scored by the Mustangs, which ended on – can anybody guess? – a three-pointer to end the half 43-27 DC-G.
“We just couldn’t get that one play to get over the six-point hump. We had some pretty good looks here and there, we just couldn’t get the ball to fall,” said Ebling.
Neither team was particularly hot in the second half, as DC-G outscored Atlantic 17-12, but the slowdown game was effective, and the Trojans couldn’t buy a bucket when it was desperately needed.
Also not helping matters was Skyler Handlos and Dayton Templeton both fouling out of the game, both with more than four minutes left. The Mustangs were 15-of-18 from the line, including 10-for-12 in the second half.
“We told the boys, you’re going to always play somebody good at this point,” said Ebling. “We belonged in this game. We knew we could play in this game and they were just better tonight.
“When you two leading scorers go out that puts a lot of stress on you defensively.”
Six seniors played their final game for Atlantic: Handlos, Craig Alan Becker, Keaton Juhl, Garrett Reynolds, Grant Sturm and Ethan Williams. It’ll be hard to replace those seniors, who were instrumental in leading the Trojans to a share of Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with Glenwood, the team they beat in the substate semifinals.
The Trojans, incidentally, were the last Hawkeye Ten Conference team standing, and finish with a fine 14-7 record. Underclassmen who played included Templeton and Ethan Sturm, both juniors, and Caden Andersen, a sophomore who saw the most minutes.
“They did a lot for us as a program and where we’re going,” said Ebling. “They set the bar high and now for the underclassmen it’s their time to step up next year and the years after that and hopefully we can keep raising the bar.
“We’re going to miss them but they know they can always come back and see us and ask for anything they need,” he added. “They’ll always be a part of the basketball family.”