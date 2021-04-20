ATLANTIC – Maryville was able to move the ball well, and set up corner kicks even better.
Two in the second half gave the visitors from Missouri a little more cushion against Atlantic in a 5-0 non-conference girls’ soccer matchup Tuesday evening at the Trojan Bowl.
Cassidy Spire connected on the first of those corner kicks in the 52nd minute to extend a 2-0 Spoofhounds halftime lead. Presley Ingram sealed the scoring on another corner kick in the 75th minute.
“They actually have more like 15 soccer players and they move the ball really well,” noted Atlantic coach Dan Vargason after the shutout. “They possess it, they move as a team and it took us a little bit to adjust to it. We haven’t seen a team of that caliber yet.”
Still, Vargason was proud of the effort as the game went on, and he thought his team adjusted better as the as the game wore on. But set pieces were the Achilles’ heel on this night.
The Trojans fell to 3-2 on the year and will host a talented Council Bluffs Lewis Central squad on Thursday.