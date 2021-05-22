SOCCER
* Glenwood 6, Atlantic 0: The Trojans were shut out against Glenwood Friday night on the road.
The Rams scored four first-half goals and then after adding two more in the second half held on for the win.
The Trojans (10-6) host Perry in Tuesday's regular-season finale before going on the road for a first-round Iowa Class 2A regional contest at Panorama.
BOYS TENNIS
* Pella 5, Atlantic 0: Only Ethan Sturm at No. 2 singles had any success against one of the Trojans' Little Dutch opponents as they were beaten in the substate semifinals Saturday at Pella.
Sturm took Jack Edwards to a 7-5 first set before Edwards went on to complete the two-game sweep 6-0. Dayton Templeton at No. 4 doubles was the only other one able to get any set points against his opponent.
The Trojans will now focus on getting Ethan and brother Grant Sturm ready for the state doubles tournament this week in Waterloo.
Each of the Trojans were swept, and the match with No. 6 singles player Hunter Weppler was stopped once the final set was scored.