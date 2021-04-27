ATLANTIC – In a battle of area girls' tennis teams, Atlantic swept the doubles and dropped just one singles set as the Trojans downed Audubon 8-1 Tuesday afternoon at Sunnyside Park.

The teams of Tessa and Nellie Grooms, Genevieve Martinez and Olivia Engler, and Addi Schmitt and Molly McFadden all won their doubles sets.

It was 5-for-6 for the Trojan girls in singles, with the Grooms girls, Martinez, Engler and Schmitt all winning. The lone Wheeler winner was Sophia Soebetka, who took an 8-2 victory over Aspen Niklasen.

Atlantic and Audubon also hooked up in boys' action, with Bryan York, Clevi Johnson, Nate McLaren and Zach Colton all in action for the Trojans.

