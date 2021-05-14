The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their tentative list of state qualifiers Friday morning. This includes both automatic qualifiers and those who earned "at-large" bids, by being among the best performances statewide among non-automatic qualifiers in their class.
Atlantic qualified 16 events total, seven boys and nine girls. Each of the eight schools in the News-Telegraph coverage area had at least one qualifier overall, with many schools having 10 or more events between the boys and girls.
For the boys, there are 31 total events between the eight schools. The girls have 35 total from area schools.
HIGHLIGHTS
Of the area qualifiers, there are several area athletes to watch, including several who have the top 3 amongst all times at their respective SQMs.
Those in the top 3 are Atlantic's Ava Rush in the Class 3A girls' 800-meter run; two apperances for Atlantic's Colin Mullenix, second in the 400-meter hurdles and as part of the No. 3 distance medley relay; and CAM's Connor McKee and Audubon's Gavin Smith going 1-2 in the Class 1A boys' 400-meter hurdles.
Additionally, there are five area qualifiers for the Class 1A girls' discus, including Audubon's Jaci Christensen and Elizabeth Zaiger, CAM's Mallory Behnken and Molly Venteicher; and Griswold's Paige Luft.
So without further ado, here's the complete list:
BOYS
CLASS 3A
Atlantic – 7 events
800 – Craig Alan Becker
1600 – Craig Alan Becker
110 hurdles – Colin Mullenix
400 hurdles – Colin Mullenix, Zane Vance
4x800 relay
Distance medley relay
Shuttle hurdle relay
CLASS 2A
AHSTW – no events
ACGC – 5 events
800 – Trevin Suhr
1600 – Trevin Suhr
110 hurdles – Clayton Wardyn
4x800 relay – ACGC
High jump - Clayton Wardyn
CLASS 1A
Audubon – 6 events
110 hurdles – Gavin Smith
400 hurdles – Gavin Smith, Joel Klocke
4x100
4x200
Shuttle Hurdle relay
Long jump – Matthew Beisswenger
CAM – 9 events
100 – Lane Spieker
200 – Lane Spieker
110 hurdles – Connor McKee, Sam Foreman
400 hurdles – Connor McKee
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
Shuttle hurdle relay
Long jump – Lane Spieker
Discus – Cade Ticknor
Exira-EHK – 1 event
High jump – Tyler Kingery
Griswold – no events
Riverside – 3 events
4x400
4x800
High jump – Brogan Allensworth
GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Atlantic – 9 events
200 – Haley Rasmussen
400 – Haley Rasmussen
800 – Ava Rush
1500 – Taylor McCreedy
3000 – Taylor McCreedy
400 hurdles – Chloe Mullenix
4x400 relay
4x800 relay
Sprint medley relay
CLASS 2A
AHSTW – 5 events
200 – Cora Comer
100 hurdles – Holly Hoepner
400 hurdles – Holly Hoepner
4x100 relay
Sprint medley relay
ACGC – 2 events
3000 – Rylee Sloss
High jump – Chloe Largent
CLASS 1A
Audubon - 7 events
200 – Abigail Zaiger
800 – Hannah Thygesen
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
4x800 relay
Distance medley relay
Discus – Jaci Christensen, Elizabeth Zaiger
CAM – 5 events
100 hurdles – Jade Jackson
Shuttle hurdle relay
Discus – Mallory Behnken, Molly Venteicher
Shot put – Mallory Behnken, Molly Venteicher
High jump – Jade Jackson
Exira-EHK – no events
Griswold – 1 event
Discus – Paige Luft
Riverside – 6 events
100 – Veronica Andrusyshyn
200 – Lydia Erickson
4x100 relay
4x400 relay
Sprint medley relay
Shuttle hurdle relay