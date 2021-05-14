The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their tentative list of state qualifiers Friday morning. This includes both automatic qualifiers and those who earned "at-large" bids, by being among the best performances statewide among non-automatic qualifiers in their class.

Atlantic qualified 16 events total, seven boys and nine girls. Each of the eight schools in the News-Telegraph coverage area had at least one qualifier overall, with many schools having 10 or more events between the boys and girls.

For the boys, there are 31 total events between the eight schools. The girls have 35 total from area schools.

HIGHLIGHTS

Of the area qualifiers, there are several area athletes to watch, including several who have the top 3 amongst all times at their respective SQMs.

Those in the top 3 are Atlantic's Ava Rush in the Class 3A girls' 800-meter run; two apperances for Atlantic's Colin Mullenix, second in the 400-meter hurdles and as part of the No. 3 distance medley relay; and CAM's Connor McKee and Audubon's Gavin Smith going 1-2 in the Class 1A boys' 400-meter hurdles.

Additionally, there are five area qualifiers for the Class 1A girls' discus, including Audubon's Jaci Christensen and Elizabeth Zaiger, CAM's Mallory Behnken and Molly Venteicher; and Griswold's Paige Luft.

So without further ado, here's the complete list:

BOYS

CLASS 3A

Atlantic – 7 events

800 – Craig Alan Becker

1600 – Craig Alan Becker

110 hurdles – Colin Mullenix

400 hurdles – Colin Mullenix, Zane Vance

4x800 relay

Distance medley relay

Shuttle hurdle relay

CLASS 2A

AHSTW – no events

ACGC – 5 events

800 – Trevin Suhr

1600 – Trevin Suhr

110 hurdles – Clayton Wardyn

4x800 relay – ACGC

High jump - Clayton Wardyn

CLASS 1A

Audubon – 6 events

110 hurdles – Gavin Smith

400 hurdles – Gavin Smith, Joel Klocke

4x100

4x200

Shuttle Hurdle relay

Long jump – Matthew Beisswenger

CAM – 9 events

100 – Lane Spieker

200 – Lane Spieker

110 hurdles – Connor McKee, Sam Foreman

400 hurdles – Connor McKee

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

Shuttle hurdle relay

Long jump – Lane Spieker

Discus – Cade Ticknor

Exira-EHK – 1 event

High jump – Tyler Kingery

Griswold – no events

Riverside – 3 events

4x400

4x800

High jump – Brogan Allensworth

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Atlantic – 9 events

200 – Haley Rasmussen

400 – Haley Rasmussen

800 – Ava Rush

1500 – Taylor McCreedy

3000 – Taylor McCreedy

400 hurdles – Chloe Mullenix

4x400 relay

4x800 relay

Sprint medley relay

CLASS 2A

AHSTW – 5 events

200 – Cora Comer

100 hurdles – Holly Hoepner

400 hurdles – Holly Hoepner

4x100 relay

Sprint medley relay

ACGC – 2 events

3000 – Rylee Sloss

High jump – Chloe Largent

CLASS 1A

Audubon - 7 events

200 – Abigail Zaiger

800 – Hannah Thygesen

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

4x800 relay

Distance medley relay

Discus – Jaci Christensen, Elizabeth Zaiger

CAM – 5 events

100 hurdles – Jade Jackson

Shuttle hurdle relay

Discus – Mallory Behnken, Molly Venteicher

Shot put – Mallory Behnken, Molly Venteicher

High jump – Jade Jackson

Exira-EHK – no events

Griswold – 1 event

Discus – Paige Luft

Riverside – 6 events

100 – Veronica Andrusyshyn

200 – Lydia Erickson

4x100 relay

4x400 relay

Sprint medley relay

Shuttle hurdle relay

