ANITA – Exira-EHK’s Trey Petersen topped the field at the CAM Cougar Invitational on a chilly and sometimes rain-sprinkled Saturday at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
The Spartan sophomore was in fourth place after the first nine holes with a 42, behind a trio who had 41s, including Audubon’s Aiden Alt and CAM’s Etahn Arp. But Petersen came back to shave three strokes off the back nine, including a birdie om the 10th hole and an even-par on three other holes to claim medalist honors.
Petersen ended one stroke ahead of Fremont-Mills’ Cooper Langfelt and Bedford’s Owen Lucas, who tied for runner-up medalist.
In total, six area golfers ended in the top 10: Alt with an 83, tied for fourth; Arp, sixth with 84; Exira-EHK’s Tyler Petersen with an 88; and Audubon’s Joey Schramm and Jay Remsburg, ninth and 10th with 92 and 93, respectively.
Audubon placed second with a 374, or 21 strokes back of Panorama, who was led by Wyatt Appleseth’s 83, who finished fourth in medalist competition. Exira-EHK tied with Fremont-Mills with a 382, and CAM finished sixth with a 387.
Cougar Invitational
Saturday, April 10, at Crestwood Hills Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Panorama 351, 2. Audubon 374, 3. Exira-EHK and Fremont-Mills 382, 5. Bedford 384, 6. CAM 387. No team score: East Mills.
Top 10: 1. Trey Petersen (EEHK) 81, 2. Cooper Langfelt (FM) 82, 3. Owen Lucas (B) 82, 4. Wyatt Appleseth (P) 83, 5. Aiden Alt (Aud) 83, 6. Ethan Arp (CAM) 84, 7. Lucas Leiferman (P) 88, 8. Tyler Petersen (EEHK) 88, 9. Joey Schramm (Aud) 92, 10. Jay Remsubrg (Aud) 93.
Local results
Audubon: Alt 83, Schramm 92, Remsburg 93, Carter Andreasen 106, Derek Bald 107, Teddy Duvall 112.
CAM: Arp 84, Peyton Jessen 99, Wyatt Gettler 99, Walker Gettler 105, Logan Lawrence 114, Carson Cary 114.
Exira-EHK: Trey Petersen 81, Tyler Petersen 88, Derek Kommes 105, Dane Paulsen 108, Gavin Bengaard 117, Hunter Andersen 143.