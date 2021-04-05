ATLANTIC – A season ago, members of the Atlantic girls’ soccer team – just like virtually every other athlete in Iowa – were sitting in their houses, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and thinking about a season that never would be.
This year, the Trojans are glad to be playing the sports they love.
Just ask Jada Jensen.
“Last year we were all sitting in our houses and ... we’re just happy to be playing this season and all happy to be together and just be able to have fun and play our game of soccer,” said the sophomore midfielder.
Jensen probably had a lot of pent-up energy in her. She scored a pair of goals, one in each half, as the Trojans savored a big season-opening 4-1 victory over Carroll Kuemper Catholic Monday night at the Trojan Bowl.
Jensen scored both goals off assists, one each from Mia Muller and Quinn Grubbs, in the 30th and 49th minutes.
“I had two great assists from my teammates,” she said. On the first goal off Muller’s assist, “I was glad that she was there and all I had to do was finish. She put in a lot of hard work and I was glad to see that.”
Jensen’s second goal came off a corner kick from Grubbs. “She had a huge kick and that was awesome,” she said.
Grubbs’ wind-blown punch from midfield in the 39th minute and Lindley Elben’s cross from the 18-yard line accounted for the other goals. Kuemper came back with a late goal from Kenya Prescott.
Coach Dan Vargason, winning his debut as the Trojans’ coach, was happy with how his team performed and how his team’s energy picked up after the second goal.
He said the Trojans had lost to the Knights by one goal for the past nine years, so it was nice to get the figurative monkey off his team’s back.
“I thought Kuemper controlled the ball more than we did, but we got a nice goal to put us into the lead,” said Vargason. “Quinn just played the wind and put the ball over the goalie’s head to put us up 2-0. Our energy picked up after that second goal.
“We challenged them to possess the ball better in the second half, and we connected passes,” said Vargason. “The defense set up the third goal, and that was very nice. Our defense played great all night.”
Unofficially, goalkeeper Nellie Grooms had six saves on the evening. The Trojans ended with five shots on goal.
The Trojans are 1-0 and will travel tonight to Missouri Valley for a boy-girl doubleheader.