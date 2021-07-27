A pair of seniors – one playing for his father's last team, the other a key member of its breakout season – have cracked the first-team all-Western Iowa Conference baseball team.
AHSTW's Blake Holst earned a first team selection, as did Riverside's Ethan Reicks. Holst played for his father, Jason, who announced this week his plans to step down as baseball coach; he'll continue to serve as activities director and as an assistant football coach.
Riverside's Reicks helped the Bulldogs snap a 4-year-old, 38-game losing streak this past summer and begin the road back to respectability.
Second team choices were Audubon senior Etahn Klocke and Riverside senior Eddie Vicek.
Tri-Center, the WIC champion that was a state tournament quarterfinalist, dominated the top two teams with seven picks, including five first-team selections.
SOFTBALL
A well-balanced all-WIC softball team saw four first-team selections from the News-Telegraph's coverage area.
AHSTW led the way with two picks – senior Kailey Jones and junior Ally Myers. Audubon was represented by junior Hannah Thygesen, while Riverside saw senior Kenna Ford earn a spot.
Second team picks from the area, six total, included AHSTW's Natalie Hagadon; Audubon's Sydney Beymer, Kali Irlmeier and Katelyn Nielsen; and Riverside's Morgan Heiny and Elly Henderson.
All-Western Iowa Conference baseball
First team
AHSTW: Blake Holst. IKM-Manning: Max Nielsen. Logan-Magnolia: Joe Hedger. Missouri Valley: Alec Fitcher. Riverside: Ethan Reicks. Treynor: Jaxson Schumacher. Tri-Center: Trent Kozeal, Tre Melby, Brett McGee, Leyton Nelton, Mason Rohatsch. Underwood: Blake Hall, Jack Van Fossen
Second team
Audubon: Ethan Klocke. IKM-Manning: Conner Richards. Logan-Magnolia: Jacob Fetter. Missouri Valley: Eli Fouts, Cody Gilpin. Riverside: Eddie Vicek. Treynor: Kaden Snyder, Brock Wallace. Tri-Center: Tyler Boothby, Justice Weers. Underwood: Mason Boothby, Jaxson Johnson.
All-Western Iowa Conference softball
First team
AHSTW: Kailey Jones, Ally Myers. Audubon: Hannah Thygesen. IKM-Manning: Zoey Melton. Logan-Magnolia: Macanna Guritz, Abby Hiatt, Erikah Rife. Riverside: Kenna Ford. Treynor: Jayden Huisman, Stella Umphries. Underwood: Taylor Nelson, Ella Pierce, Maddie Pierce
Second team
AHSTW: Natalie Hagadon. Audubon: Sydney Beymer, Kali Irlmeier, Katelyn Nielsen. Logan-Magnolia: Ashlyn Doiel. Missouri Valley: Olivia Haynes, Audrie Kohl. Riverside: Morgan Heiny, Elly Henderson, Katie Messerschmidt. Treynor: Rachel Kinzella. Tri-Center: MiKinzie Brewer. Underwood: Alli Robertson.