The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of June 10, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Bluegill — Good: Find the pea gravel spawning beds in the lake to catch 7.5-inch bluegill. Black Crappie — Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished in the upper end of the lake. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Bluegills are spawning on the underwater reefs. Black Crappie — Fair: There is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill — Good: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Fish will average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Manawa is a good destination for catfish. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try prepared stink bait or cut bait. Walleye — Fair: Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a nightcrawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.
Littlefield Lake, Audubon County, four miles east of Exira: DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Black Crappie — Slow: Black crappies have moved to the cedar tree piles. Fish are 10- to 12-inches. Channel Catfish — No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill — Good: Cast the north shoreline to find spawning bluegills. Fish will averaged 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie — Fair: Black crappies have moved off their spawning beds. Try fishing the tree piles to find 10-inch fish. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Try fishing the underwater reefs or cast the shore line to find spawning fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Orient Lake has a good fish population this year. Black Bullhead — Good: Cast nightcrawlers on the bottom to catch 2+-pound bullheads. If water is flowing through the tubes on the rock dyke, target that area. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved close to shore. Move often, casting the shoreline to find spawning fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappies are being caught in the tree piles.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Bluegills are spawning. Black Crappie — Slow. Bluegill — Good: Find spawning bluegills on the reefs or one of the pea gravel spawning beds placed in the lake. Fish average 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Water clarity is good. Bluegills are spawning. Black Crappie — Slow. Bluegill — Good: Find spawning bluegills on the reefs or one of the pea gravel spawning beds placed in the lake. Fish average 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or weedlines. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel Catfish of all sizes with nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas .
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished along the weedline orcreek channel in the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas. Walleye — Slow: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs fished along the weedline or creek channel in the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.
Water temperature in the Mount Ayr district is in the 70s in most Mount Ayr-district lakes. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.