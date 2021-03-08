Exira-EHK dominated the Rolling Valley Conference, and as one might guess, dominated the all-RVC honor team.
Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs and Mollie Rasmussen, the trio that led the Spartans to a state semifinal appearance, were all first-team selections. Shay Burmeister, a sophomore, also was part of the team's run of dominance and earned a place on the second-team.
The Spartans scored 1,596 points this season, and the quartet combined for more than 79 percent – about 1,250 points – of that output. Emgarten grabbed 200 rebounds and blocked 13 shots, while Grubbs and Burmeister combined for 159 assists.
CAM landed a pair on the all-conference team as well. Eva Steffensen, a freshman, made an immediate impact and was a first-team choice; she averaged 10.7 ppg and 3.1 assists per contest. Senior Zoey Baylor earned a second-team spot.
On the boys' side, CAM had a pair of first-team picks: junior Colby Rich and senior Connor McKee.
McKee averaged 14.5 ppg, while Rich was just 0.3 behind his teammate. Rich also collected 130 rebounds and blocked 31 shots.
Tyler Petersen and Easton Nelson from Exira-EHK were second-team selections.
All-Rolling Valley Conference Basketball
Boys
First team
Ar-We-Va: Zach Schimmer. Boyer Valley: Gavin Reineke. CAM: Connor McKee, Colby Rich. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Gabe Obert. West Harrison: Koleson Evans, Sage Evans. Woodbine: Layne Prior.
Second team
Ar-We-Va: Will Ragaller. Boyer Valley: Jaden TenEyck. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Tanner Oswald. Exira-EHK: Easton Nelson, Tyler Petersen. Glidden-Ralston: Brigham Daniel. West Harrison: Mason King. Woodbine: Dylan Hoefer.
GIRLS
First team
Ar-We-Va: Jadeyn Smith. Boyer Valley: Katelyn Nielsen. CAM: Eva Steffensen. Exira-EHK: Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs, Mollie Rasmussen. Glidden-Ralston: Gretchen Wallace. Paton-Churdan: Danielle Hoyle.
Second team
Boyer Valley: Leah Cooper. CAM: Zoey Baylor. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Brynn Bass. Exira-EHK: Shay Burmeister. Paton-Churdan: Tessa Steimel. West Harrison: Haley Koch. Woodbine: Alyssa Schafer, Alexa Steinkuehler.