AUDUBON – CAM brought home a pair of championships at the Audubon Girls’ Early Bird Invitational Thursday night at Chis Jones Field.
Jade Jackson had a leap of 5’0” to win the high jump while Molly Venteicher won the discus with a throw of 38’7” to pace the Cougars to a ninth-place team finish.
The host Wheelers had the top finish of the area, coming in third with 74 points, 18 ahead of fourth-place AHSTW. Riverside had 40 points to come in 11th, while Exira-EHK rounded out the 16-team field with two points.
Of all the races, perhaps the most suspenseful was the 3000-meter run, and it came right down to the final stretch. Audubon junior Grace Slater led almost the entire way, but a stride or two ahead the whole time was AHSTW senior Chloe Falkena.
In the final 100 yards or so, Falkena made her move and a hard push in the final stretch she overtook Slater to capture the race in 12:17.31. Slater came in less than three-fourths of a second behind. Both were well ahead of Falkena’s teammate Kailey Jones, who took the bronze.
Falkena was one of two winners for AHSTW, with Holly Hoepner taking the hurdles in 1:11.45. Riverside had a win in the 100-meter dash with Lydia Erickson’s 14.24 time in the 100.
Runner-up finishes were recorded by the Audubon sprint medley and distance medley teams, and Erickson in the 200.
Exira-EHK, with its young unit, had a pair of eighth-place finishes to account for their scoring: Macy Emgarten in the 400 and the 4x800-meter relay.
Audubon Girls Early Bird
Thursday, April 1, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Team results: 1. Harlan 114.3, 2. Underwood 95.3, 3. Audubon 74, 4. AHSTW 56, 5. Denison-Schleswig 55, 6. Logan-Magnolia 50.3, 7 (tie). Treynor and Tri-Center 50, 9. CAM 46, 10. Greene County 41, 11. Riverside 40, 12. Woodbine 27, 13. Ar-We-Va 18, 14. Missouri Valley 16, West Harrison 6, 16. Exira-EHK 2.
Area top 8 results
High jump: 1. Jade Jackson (CAM) 5’0”; 6. Emma Follmann (CAM) 4’6”; 7. Ellie Peterson (AHSTW) 4’6”. Discus: 4. Elizabeth Zaiger (Aud) 104’11”; 8. Molly Venteicher (AHSTW) 96’2”. Shot: 1. Venteicher (CAM) 38’7”; 4. E. Zaiger (Aud) 35’3”; 7. Mallory Behnken (CAM) 32’8”. Sprint medley: 2. Audubon (Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler, Hannah Thygesen) 1:59.33. 3000: 1. Chloe Falkena (AHSTW) 12:17.31; 2. Grace Slater (Aud) 12:18.06; Kailey Jones (AHSTW) 12:53.13. 4x800: 3. Audubon (Audrey Jensen, Kodie Sporrer, Jordan Porsch, Slater) 11:23.34; 8. Exira-EHK (Ella Petersen, Macy Emgarten, Kate Hansen, Hannah Nelson) 12:31.22. Shuttle hurdle: 3. Audubon (Katelyn Nielsen, M. Nielsen, M. Steckler, Madison Burr) 1:14.85; 5. CAM (Nova Wheatley, Breeanna Bower, Abby Follmann, Jade Jackson) 1:16.18; 8. Riverside (Mackenzie Olmstead, Kya Hackett, Carly Henderson, Madison Baldwin) 1:23.73. 100: 1. Lydia Erickson (Riv) 14:24; 3. Delaney Goshorn (AHSTW); 4. Jenna Wheatley 14.35. Distance medley: 2. Audubon (A. Zaiger, M. Steckler, M. Nielsen, Thygesen) 4:39.31; 4. Riverside (Izzy Bluml, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Olmstead, Henderson) 4:55.45. 400: 5. Macy Woods (Riv) 1:10.37; 8. Emgarten (Exira-EHK) 1:12.56. 4x200: 5. Riverside (Emma Gordon, Ella Hensley, Hackett, Lily McCready) 2:04.47. 100 hurdles: 3. Holly Hoepner (AHSTW) 17.69. 800: 3. Thygesen (Aud) 2:35.12; 7. Slater (Aud) 2:45.76; 8. Macy Woods (Riv) 2:48.26. 200: 2. Lydia Erickson (Riv) 28.66; 5. Bluml (Riv) 29.30; 6. Jenna Wheatley (CAM) 29.49; 7. Goshorn (AHSTW) 29.80; 8. Abigail Zaiger (Aud) 29.84. 400 hurdles: 1. Hoepner (AHSTW) 1:11.45; 3. Sporrer (Aud) 1:18.97; 7. Audrey Jensen (Aud) 1:26.83. 1500: 4. Slater (Aud) 5:43.81; 7. Rebecca Cody (Riv) 6:00.41. 4x100: 4. AHSTW (Cora Comer, Graycen Partlow, Holly Hoepner, Delaney Goshorn) 55.35; 6. CAM (Zoey Baylor, Jade Jackson, Bower, Jenna Wheatley) 55.79. 4x400: 3. Audubon (A. Zaiger, M. Steckler, M. Nielsen, Thygesen) 4:32.75; 4. Riverside (Bluml, Olmstead, Henderson, Erickson) 4:38.88.