DENISON – The Sturm brothers continued their recent run of dominance on the tennis courts, winning all three of their doubles matches to capture the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship Tuesday afternoon.
The meet was postponed a day due to weather.
The team of Sturm & Sturm, Grant and Ethan, beat Ethan Edwards and Payton Fort of Council Bluffs Lewis Central 8-1 in the opening round, before pounding out a 9-7 victory over Reed Finnegan and Josh Schuster of Shenandoah in the semifinals.
The brothers swept the championship in two games, with Brock Bruns and Mithcell Rueschenberg of Harlan falling 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles were the strong suit of the Trojans, who placed sixth on the day. At the No. 2 doubles position, Bodie Johnson teamed with Dayton Templeton to finish as runner up.
After wins over teams from Lewis Central and Creston, it was the team of Isaac Leinen and Wyatt Johnson of the host Denison-Schleswig that came away with a three-set victory, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.
In singles action, Hunter Weppler was swept in both of his games, while Bryan York took eighth place after going 2-3 on the day, winning games over players from Creston and Red Oak, and falling to opponents from Council Bluffs St. Albert, Lewis Central and Glenwood.
Team title went to Denison-Schleswig after taking No. 2 doubles.