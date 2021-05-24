ANITA – Griswold senior Jenna Reynolds, one of southwest Iowa's top girls' golfers, will be wrapping up her career on the links of Ames Golf & Country Club.
Firing a 90 on the afternoon, the Tiger ace golfer secured medalist honors and stamped her third state meet trip in her career after the Iowa Class 1A regional final round Monday at Crestwood Hills Golf Course.
Reynolds also qualified as a freshman, along with her entire team, and individually as a sophomore. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COViD-19 pandemic, but she was one of the favorites to advance to state had there been a season.
Joining Reynolds at state will be CAM's Reese Snyder, a sophomore who fired a 93. Tied for sixth – all sixth-place ties get to go – she will be making her first trip to the state meet.
Also competing at the regional final meet were Audubon's Sydney Beymer, who fired a 97, and two from Riverside: Addison Brink (101) and McKenna Sick (122).
CAM, one of the team qualifiers, finished fifth with a 409. Maddie Holtz (101), Mady McKee (105) and Meredith Rich (110) also figured in the scoring, with Eva Steffensen (137) rounding out the Cougar field.
Boyer Valley won the regional title with a 392 and will advance to state, along with individual runner-up medalist Alexia Miller, who shot a 92. Westwood also will be playing at state after firing a 399.
The Iowa Class 1A state girls' golf meet is June 1-2 in Ames.