MISSOURI VALLEY – The Atlantic soccer teams swept by Missouri Valley Tuesday night in non-conference action.
The Trojan girls pitched a shutout, 4-0, behind a pair of goals by Jada Jensen, while the boys came up with a 7-2 victory over the Big Reds to complete the road sweep.
Beau Dickerson was unstoppable for the Trojan boys, coming up with four goals and two assists. Lee Houser, Ethan Williams and Nolan Probanz each had single goals to add to the lead.
Besides Dickerson, Houser and Williams each had a pair of assists as the Trojans built a 4-1 halftime lead and cruised from there. Williams added another assist.
Lindley Eblen and Mattie Dvorak each added goals in the girls' game. Jensen had two assists, while Quinn Grubbs and Maycie Waters each had one. (There was a rare double assist.)
Edrina Brummer got the complete game shutout for the Trojan girls.
The Trojans are back in action tonight against Tri-Center. The boys, now 1-1, are at Neola, while the girls, unbeaten in two starts, will be at the Trojan Bowl.