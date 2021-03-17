ATLANTIC – A “Storm” of Atlantic athletes have announced this past winter plans to continue their athletic careers at Simpson College.
The latest to announce plans to don the red and gold of the Storm: Caroline Pellett, a three-sport standout for the Trojans
Her sport of choice: Softball.
Pellett made her choice known during a ceremony Wednesday morning. She made a visit to the campus in Indianola this past fall and decided that attending school there was the right choice.
“I love the sport of softball and I was trying to decide whether I wanted to play in college or if I just wanted to go somewhere else and experience the academic part of it,” Pellett, the daughter of Brad and Kristy Pellett, said.
“It felt like home already,” she continued, noting that her coach had showed at livestock shows in the past, and added that the community seemed like a good fit.
During her junior season in 2020, Pellett, a middle infielder, hit .383 and had a .406 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage. Her line included 20 singles, two doubles and a triple while driving in 13 RBI. She had a fielding percentage of .814 field percentage.
“Obviously, as a coaching staff we’re incredibly pleased with the decision she’s made and we’re proud of her as an athlete and what she brings to the team and will bring to Simpson,” said Atlantic coach Terry Hinzmann. “There’s been some bumps along the way and some things she’s had to overcome ... but we’re proud she’s overcome those things and become the athlete and young lady she’s become.”
Three of Pellett’s classmates this past winter announced they will be continuing their athletic careers at Simpson. Haley Rasmussen announced she’ll be continuing in women’s basketball, Skyler Handlos said he’ll play men’s basketball and Grant Sturm plans to be involved in football and baseball.
“I think it’ll be good to have other people from Atlantic there and I’ll be excited to watch them in their activities as well,” she said. “It’ll be fun.”
Academically, she plays to focus on health and exercise sciences with a focus on nutrition.
Pellett has also excelled in volleyball and track, and was a manager for the Atlantic-CAM wrestling team.
“All of my coaches for every sport they’ve created a great environment. Especially the softball team,” said Pellett. “We all get along with each other and that helps us have those great seasons.”
“It’s important with every program, they talked about at Simpson, producing not only a winning team but winning people, both in the classroom and in life.”