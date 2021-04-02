ATLANTIC – If the faces look new for this year’s girls’ soccer team at Atlantic, that’s because, by and large, they are.
With an athlete who was expected to be the team’s leading scorer sidelined with an ACL injury, just three athletes that have any extensive experience are back from the Trojans’ last team, which came in 2019.
Seniors Grace Barkley and Hannah Carlson are back to play experience, while fellow senior Maycie Waters also saw extensive time before her season was cut short due to injury.
But that is largely the extent of the experience for what will be Dan Vargason’s first year at the helm of the Trojan soccer program. He’s been a mainstay as an assistant, including a breakout year under Jordan Newberg in 2019.
“It’s a cool opportunity,” said Vargason. “When (Newberg) left, we knew there’d be a little bit of a hole to fill and we saw some talent on the team. I was fortunate the school trusted me to have three head coaching positions, so I’m very excited.
“Skillwise, you can tell we’ve had some time off, but the enthusiasm’s there. The kids are out and working hard every day. Our eyes are set for April 5 against Kuemper.”
Tatum Grubbs, an Exira-EHK senior who is participating with Atlantic as part of a cooperative agreement, scored 23 goals as a sophomore and was on pace to set career and season scoring records for the Trojans. But last year never happened – it could have been the best season ever for the Trojans – and Grubbs is sidelined with that ACL injury.
But instead of dealing with what might have beens, the Trojans are now focused on this season and building a new, winning tradition.
Vargason will probably build around defense to start, with Grubbs’ sister, sophomore Quinn, working with Barkley and Carlson anchoring the defense. Quinn will probably be at sweeper.
Offensively, there are some options, and Vargason believes the sophomore class has some good players from which to choose. Jada Jensen had a big day during a recent scrimmage against Logan-Magnolia, while Aubrey Guyer is another likely candidate. Two from other schools that participate as part of a cooperative program – CAM freshman Irelyn Gundy and Exira-EHK senior Mia Muller – are other options.
The Trojans have several dual-sport athletes who could also contribute, including Nellie Grooms and Abby Smith (tennis) and Taylor McCreedy (soccer).
The Trojans are also green when it comes to goalkeeping. Freshman Maylynn Ferrell and sophomore Edria Brummer the main two prospects, but Grooms and Smith could also see time in the net.
Vargason will be assisted by Alyssa Dovenspike this spring.
The Council Bluffs end of the Hawkeye Ten – Lewis Central and St. Albert, plus Glenwood – are expected to be at or near the top of the Hawkeye Ten. After that, it gets a little bit more open, and Vargason is hoping his team will rise toward the top among that field (Carroll Kuemper, Creston, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan).
“We never had a winning season (in program history) and last year we thought was going to be the year we were going to make a little bit of a run,” said Vargason. “This year we’ve got the same hopes that we’ll have our best season. Coach Newberg did a great job setting us up and I walked into a great situation.”
Atlantic will open the season Monday night against Carroll Kuemper Catholic. The Trojans will be involved in a boy-girl doubleheader Tuesday night at Missouri Valley.