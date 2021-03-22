Clare Christensen, University of Northern Iowa women's swimming: The 2020 Audubon graduate, who swam with Atlantic as part of a cooperative program, led the Panthers to victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay and swam the anchor leg as part of the third-place 200-yard medley relay. Her efforts were instrumental in the Panthers' win over Nebraska-Omaha.
Ryan Hawkins, Northwest Missouri State men's basketball: The Bearcat forward, who recently earned first-team all-National Association of Basketball Coaches' Division II Central District honors, has helped lead his team to the Elite Eight, where they will play West Liberty. Game time is 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ford Center, Evansville, Ind.
Hawkins, a senior, was instrumental in two previous NCAA D-II tournament wins, an 85-44 win over Washburn (27 points and eight rebounds), and a 91-86 overtime win over second-ranked Northern State (19 points, nine rebounds).
Hawkins is a 2016 graduate of Atlantic High School.
Brooke Newell, Missouri State women's golf: The former Atlantic standout placed third at the Bears' own invitational last week, helping her team win by 28 shots at Highland Springs Country Club. Newell fired a 234, five stroeks behind teammate Faith Hopkins and just six strokes out of medalist honors.
Sophia Peppers, Morningside women's basketball: The former Exira-EHK standout had eight points and eight rebounds in a 83-67 win over Concordia (Neb.) University Saturday to send the Mustangs into the NAIA Final Four.
The Mustangs were slated to play Thomas More University (Crestview Hills, Ky.) Monday night for a spot in the NAIA national championship. The tournament is taking place at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Previously, the Mustangs had a 53-42 win over St. Francis, where Peppers scored 16 points.
Nile Petersen, Wartburg men's tennis: Petersen was in action against Northwestern (Minn.) College. He was defeated 6-4, 6-1, at No. 5 singles and lost 8-3 as part of a No. 3 doubles matchup (with partner Jared Hefel). Petersen is a 2020 Atlantic graduate.