Every one of the first-team selections for the first-team all-Hawkeye Ten conference boys' basketball team were unanimous.
On that list: Senior Skyler Handlos, a three-year starter who was one of the team's key players in a 14-7 season and a co-conference championship with Glenwood.
Handlos led the Trojans with 16.7 ppg, connecting on 43.6% of his shots. He also led the team in steals with 33, and was near the top of the team's stat sheet in rebounds and assists.
He ended his three-year varsity stint with 889 career points.
Eight Hawkeye Ten teams had one selection each on the team, with Clarinda, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood and Harlan also having representation. All of them were unanimous selections.
Also for Atlantic, junior Dayton Templeton was a second-team pick while senior Grant Sturm took home honorable mention honors.
On the girls' side, Haley Rasmussen was a first-team pick for the second year in a row.
Rasmussen rewrote the season and career scoring records for the Trojans. Her 1,257 career points – 482 of them coming this season – overtook Jamie Hoegh's records set back in 2003. She was a four-year starter and was one of a core group of seniors who helped improved the Trojans' program the past several years. She'll continue her career at Simpson College in Indianola.
She was a repeat first-team all-Hawkeye Ten pick.
Honorable mention pick went to Jada Jensen, a sophomore guard.
Creston's Kelsey Fields and Denison-Schleswig's Paige Andersen were the lone unanimous picks.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference
Boys
First team
Atlantic: Skyler Handlos. Clarinda: Michael Shull. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Wyatt Hatcher. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Sam Rallis. Creston: Colby Burg. Denison-Schleswig: Braiden Heiden. Glenwood: Ryan Blum. Harlan: Connor Frame. Note: All selections were unanimous.
Second team
Atlantic: Dayton Templeton. Carroll Kuemper: John Mayhall. Clarinda: Drew Brown. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Carter White. Creston: Kaden Briggs. Glenwood: Caden Johnson. Harlan: Bradley Curren. Red Oak: Max DeVries.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Grant Sturm. Carroll Kuemper: Mitchell Badding. Clarinda: Grant Jobe. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: JC Dermody. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Cy Patterson. Creston: Brance Baker, Cael Kralik. Denison-Schleswig: Evan Turin. Glenwood: Ben Hughes. Harlan: Michael Erlmeier. Baylor Bergren: Red Oak. Shendandoah: Braden Knight.
Girls
First team
Atlantic: Haley Rasmussen. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Allie Petry. Creston: Kelsey Fields*. Denison-Schleswig: Paige Andersen*, Hannah Neemann. Glenwood: Madison Camden, Jenna Hopp, Elle Scarborough. Note: Asterisk (*) denotes unanimous selection.
Second team
Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Cate Mayhall. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: McKenna Pettepier. Creston: Sam Dunphy. Denison-Schlewsig: Ellie Magnuson. Glenwood: Coryl Matheny. Harlan: Ashley Hall, Macie Leinen. Shenandoah: Ava Wolf.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Jada Jensen. Clarinda: Jessalee Neihart. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Garce Ruzicka, Lucy Scott. Creston: Rylie Driscoll. Glenwood: Abby Hughes, Emma Hughes. Harlan: Jocelyn Cheek.