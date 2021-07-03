Atlantic softball team will begin its Iowa Class 3A regional road, one that the Trojans hope will end at Fort Dodge and the state tournament.
The seventh-ranked Trojans are the top seed in Region 2 and, if they continue to win, will host throughout the regional. Coach Terry Hinzmann’s team drew Red Oak as its first round opponent. That game is 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A win advances the Trojans to a regional semifinal contest vs. either OA-BCIG or Cherokee. The other half of the bracket has Sioux City Heelan as the No. 2 seed, hosting Okoboji, with the battle of Orange City – MOC-Floyd Valley and Unity Christian – in the other contest.
The regional semifinals are Friday, July 9, and the regional final is Monday, July 12.
The state tournament is Jul 19-23 at Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex. First-round Class 3A games are set for Monday evening and Tuesday morning, July 19-20.
ANALYSIS
The clear favorite in the upper half of the regional is Atlantic. The three other teams in the Trojans’ have of the bracket have a combined record of 7-64
The Trojans, as a team, average 8.9 runs per game in 32 contests while giving up just under two runs per contest. They’ve collected 318 hits and used that to score 302 times. Of those hits, 101 of them have gone for extra bases, including 66 doubles and 21 home runs.
Defensively, the Trojans are sound with just 36 errors, and catcher Alyssa Derby has allowed just two stolen bases. Pitching-wise, opponents tend to have a tough time getting on as their average is just .173 with 134 hits allowed. Pitchers have combined for a 1.31 ERA (65 total runs) while striking out 267 batters.
Red Oak, in their 24 games, has scored 89 times, or 3.3 per game while giving up 9.4 runs per contest. Of their 151 hits, 36 have gone for extra bases, including 27 doubles and three home runs. Defense can be a concern, with 57 errors and 109 allowed stolen bases.
Pitching-wise, opponents bat .351 against the Tigers, with an ERA of 7.65. Only 61 opposing batters have struck out.
The last time Atlantic lost to Red Oak was in 2011, when the Tigers took home a 7-6 decision.
Sioux City Heelan, ranked 14th in the last IGHSAU poll, is the decisive favorite in the lower half of the bracket and appears primed to face the Trojans in the regional final. The Crusaders, who have been to the state tournament multiple times, average 9.1 runs per game while giving up 4.2, and have hit 22 home runs among their 415 hits, and they hit .380 per game. Crusader pitchers have struck out 120 opposing batters.
Defensively, the Crusaders have committed 62 errors, just over two per game, so that could be a concern, and pitchers have allowed a combined ERA of 3.33.
MOC-Floyd Valley is likely the only other serious contender for a regional final in their half of the bracket.
REGIONAL CAPSULES
Atlantic (28-5) vs. Red Oak (4-23)
Offensive leaders: Red Oak – Alexa McCunn (.377 avg., 29 hits including two home runs, 11 RBI), Jaydin Lindsay (.350 avg., 21 hits including four doubles, 10 RBI). Atlantic – Alyssa Derby (.490 avg., 49 hits including five home runs, 43 RBI), Madison Botos (.438, 49 hits including six extra-base hits, 26 RBI), Olivia Engler (.398, 39 hits including 11 home runs, 46 RBI). Pitching: Red Oak – Emma Bierbaum (2-12, 6.68 ERA in 93.1 innings, 39 strikeouts; Josie McCunn (2-5, 9.23 ERA in 44 innings, 20 strikeouts), Atlantic – Olivia Engler (19-5, 1.38 ERA in 147 innings, 223 strikeouts), Kennedy Goergen (10-0, 1.12 ERA in 43.2 innings, 43 strikeouts).
OA-BCIG (1-23) vs. Cherokee (2-18)
Offensive leaders: OA-BCIG Anna Winterrowd (.500 avg., 28 hits inclduign seven extra-base hits, three RBI), Ele Schroeder (.300 avg., 18 hits including three doubles, 11 RBI); Cherokee – Dena Claycamp (.362 avg., 17 hits including five home runs, 12 RBI), Sarah Mesler (.302 avg., 13 hits and 4 RBI). Pitching: OA-BCIG – Anna Winterrowd (1-14, 10.68 ERA in 76 innings, 44 strikeouts); Cherokee – Maddy Courtright (5.20 ERA in 99.2 innings, 57 strikeouts).
Okoboji (3-20) vs. Sioux City Heelan (31-8)
Offensive leaders: Okoboji – Amy Martin (.362 avg., 21 hits including seven doubles and one home run, nine RBI); Heelan – Ellie Gengler (.461 avg., 53 hits including six home runs, 47 RBI). Pitching: Okoboji – Emma Larson (3-13, 5.61 ERA in 102.1 innings, 101 strikeouts); Heelan – Angel Shaw (11-3, 3.22 ERA in 95.2 innings, 95 strikeouts).
Orange City Unity Christian (9-14) vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (14-14)
Offensive leaders: Unity Christian – Cassady Dekkers (.467 avg., 35 hits including four extra-base hits, eight RBI); MOC-Floyd Valley – Carlin Smith (.374 avg., 34 hits including six home runs, 31 RBI). Pitching: Unity Christian – Paige DeBoom (8-12, 4.24 ERA in 107.1 ERA, 81 strikeouts); MOC-Floyd Valley – Carlin Smith (11-14, 3.67 ERA in 152.2 innings, 133 strikeouts).