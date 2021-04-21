- AHSTW vs. Tri-Center:
- The AHSTW boys’ soccer program picked up its 100th win in school history with a 2-1 victory, determined in penalty kicks, Tuesday night in Neola.
Raydden Grobe and Hayden Fischer each had goals in regulation, whole Kole Branan provided an assist as the match was tied 2-2 after regulation. When overtime didn’t settle the issue, the match went to penalty kicks, and the Vikings emerged the winners 5-4.
Brayden Lund had 11 saves for AHSTW (2-3), which had 10 shots on goal.
In the girls’ game, Tri-Center scored three goals in each half to hang a 6-0 loss on the Lady Vikes.
Riverside 4, Missouri Valley 2 (boys):
- Riverside boys’ soccer team went ahead 3-1 and held on for the Western Iowa Conference win Tuesday night in Missouri Valley.
Brogan Allensworth had a good night, with two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs (4-0). Braydon Hill and Caden Manzer added the other goals. Eli Ryun had two saves.
Carroll 8, Riverside 0: The Tigers shut out the Lady Dawgs Tuesday night on the road.
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
