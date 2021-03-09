Macy Emgarten, the leader of an elite eight squad — both figuratively and literally – proved she was among the state’s elite basketball players this past winter.
Her efforts to lead Exira-EHK to its first state tournament trip in three years got her a first-team spot on the all-state Iowa Class 1A team, as voted on by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Teams were selected in a meeting of Iowa print sports writers on Sunday. The News-Telegraph’s Brian Rathjen was among those participating in the meeting.
Emgarten, a junior, was one of two all-state picks for the Spartans, which reached the state semifinals before bowing to eventual state runner-up Algona Bishop Garrigan. She averaged 18 ppg, grabbed 200 rebounds, dished out 44 asissts and stole 43 times, while blocking 13 shots by her opponents.
Quinn Grubbs, a sophomore, was a second-team pick. A member of the all-tournament team, she recorded 373 points on the season, good for 16.2 ppg, and had 80 assists and 82 steals. She stepped up her play throughout the season, especially after her sister Tatum went down with an ACL injury and saw limited action thereafter.
In Class 3A, Atlantic was represented by record-setting scorer Haley Rasmussen. Her 1,287 career points included 482 this past season, both new school records set late this season. She was a four-year starter, led her team to the regional semifinals in both her junior and senior years and was a key part of the Trojans’ recent resurgence.
Other area picks included a pair of third-teamers: AHSTW senior Kailey Jones in Class 2A, and Audubon junior Aleah Hermansen in Class 1A. Hermansen surpassed 1,000 points for her career in early Februrary, while Jones continued to establish herself as the team’s all-time rebound leader; both shared player of the year honors in the Western Iowa Conference.
Emgarten, Jones and Rasmussen are all repeat all-state picks.
Katie Dinnebier, of Waukee, was selected as Miss Iowa Basketball 2021. Dinnebier played in only 12 games in an abbreviated season for the Class 5A state-champion Warriors (13-1).
A Drake University signee who averaged 19.1 ppg and shot 56.4% from the field, Dinnebier was at her best in the state tournament, scoring 20-plus points in all three games at Wells Fargo Arena. That included a 29-point effort (on 11-of-14 shooting) in the Warriors’ 71-43 victory over Johnston in the 5A championship game Friday.
Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state girls basketball teams
Class 1A
First team: Audi Crooks, soph., Algona Bishop Garrigan; Molly Joyce, soph., Algona Bishoph Garrigan; Macy Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Cassidy Nelson, sr., Lenox; Elise Boulton, sr., Montezuma; Hali Anderson, sr., Saint Ansgar; Macy Emgarten, jr., Exira-EHK; Lauren Wilson, jr., Springville.
Second team: Quinn Grubbs, soph., Exira-EHK; Danielle Hoyle, sr., Paton-Churdan; TJ Stoaks, sr., Lenox; Kaylyn Meyers, sr., Algona Bishop Garrigan; Bailey Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Taylor Harpenau, jr., MMCRU; Reagan Franzen, sr., Collins-Maxwell; Layla Hargis, jr., North Mahaska.
Third team: Sara Reid, jr., Central City; Allie Petry, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert; Katy Stephens, jr., Burlington Notre Dame; Emily Dreckman, jr., MMCRU; Maggie Walker, sr., Newell-Fonda; McKenzie Goodwin, jr., Kingsley-Pierson; Aleah Hermansen, jr., Audubon; Reagan Mudderman, jr., Kee.
* * *
Class 2A
First team: Ella Imler, sr., Maquoketa Valley; Emerson Wittenbaugh sr., Maquoketa Valley; Isabel Manning, sr., Van Buren County; Kamryn Kurt, fresh., North Linn; Maddax DeVault, jr., Nodaway Valley; Rachel Leerar, sr., West Hancock; Sasha Koenig, sr., West Branch; Sophia Hoffmann, jr., Dike-New Hartford.
Second team: Ali Vesely, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Ellie Ware, sr., North Linn; Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton; Kennedy Kelly, jr., West Hancock; Lindsey Davis, fresh., Nodaway Valley; Mallory McCall, sr., West Monona; Payton Petersen, fresh., Dike-New Hartford; Taya Tucker, sr., Maquoketa Valley.
Third team: Alison Van Gorp, sr., Pella Christian; Kailey Jones, sr., AHSTW; Abbie Schany, sr., Emmetsburg; Abby Heemstra, sr., Rock Valley; Hannah Dau, sr., South O’Brien; Hayden Heimensen, sr., Central Lyon; Lainey Toren, jr., Grundy Center; Morgan Brandt, jr., Sumner-Fredericksburg.
* * *
Class 3A
First team: Maggie Wilkins, sr., Knoxville; Gracie Schoonhoven, soph., Orange City Unity Christian; Janie Schoonhoven, sr., Orange City Unity Christian; Brooklyn Meyer, jr., West Lyon; JeMae Nichols, sr., Cherokee; Macy Daufeldt, jr., West Liberty; Ryley Goebel, jr. Center Point-Urbana; May Merschman, sr., Central Lee.
Second team: Moriah Prewitt, sr., Des Moines Christian; Jaydan Nitchals, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Callie Levin, fresh., Solon; Gabrielle Guliford, sr., Monticello; Haley Rasmussen, sr., Atlantic; Katy Reyerson, soph., West Marshall; Payton Beckman, jr., Panorama; Sydney Marlow, sr., West Burlington.
Third team: Dani Johnson, sr., Osage; Claire Mathews, sr., Centerville; Finley Hall, soph., West Liberty; Reagan Barkema, jr., Roland-Story; Jaden Ainley, jr., Clear Lake; Lucy Howes-Vonstein, sr., Vinton-Shellsburg; Kenley Meis, soph., Sioux City Heelan; Kendal Clark, sr., Humboldt.
* * *
Class 4A
First team: Abbie Draper, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; Taylor Veach, jr., Central DeWitt; Katelyn Lappe, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Jenna Hopp, soph., Glenwood; Allison Meadows, jr., Central DeWitt; Ella Van Weelden, sr., Marion; Molly Ihle, sr., Ballard; Ava Hawthorne, jr., Gilbert.
Second team: Ashley Fountain, sr., North Scott; Emma Donovan, soph., Dubuque Wahlert; Jenna Twedt., soph., Benton Community; Calia Clubb, jr., Clear Creek Amana; Madison Camden, jr., Glenwood; Paige Andersen, sr., Denison-Schleswig; Emma Miner, soph., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ivey Schmidt, jr., Grinnell.
Third team: Kelsey Fields, sr., Creston; Maralie Ross, jr., Fort Madison; Sadie Struchen, jr, Marion; Lexi Turner, soph., Cedar Rapids xavier; Andrea Lopreato, soph., Mount Pleasant; Brooke Loewe, jr., Ballard; Claire Schmitz, jr., Harlan; Samantha Scott, sr., North Scott.
* * *
Class 5A
First team: Katie Dinnebier, sr., Waukee; Anaya Barney, sr., Cedar Falls; Grace Larkins, sr., Southeast Polk; Jada Gyamfi, jr., Johnston; Audrey Koch, sr., Iowa City West; Halli Poock, soph., Waterloo West; Sahara Williams, soph., Waterloo West; Hanna Stuelke, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington
Second team: Maggie Phipps, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Arianna Jackson, soph., Des Moines Roosevelt; Carolien Waite, sr., Ames; Kelsey Joens, soph., Iowa City High; Lexi Boles, sr., West Des Moines Dowling; Peyton Kelderman, sr., Waukee; Bella Sims, sr., Davenport North; Sydney Mitvalsky, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington.
Third team: Aili Tanke, fresh., Johnston; Hattie Aanestad, soph., Bettendorf; Matayia Tellis, sr., Iowa City West; Sophia Barrett, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Eviyon Richardson, jr., Iowa City High; Emma Gipple, jr., West Des Moines Dowling; Reagan Bartholomew, jr., Waukee; Ashley Iiams, sr., Ames.