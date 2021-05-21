* Riverside 5, Missouri Valley 1: The Bulldogs used a pair of goals from Brogan Allensworth and two assists from Ethan Reicks to push past the Big Reds and advance to an Iowa Class 1A substate semifinal matchup against Treynor.
The Bulldogs moved to 13-3 on the season. The substate semifinal is Monday in Treynor.
* Greene County 3, Atlantic 1: Atlantic's boys fought hard but fell to the Rams in the Iowa Class 1A substate quarterfinal round Thursday night at Grand Junction.
The Trojans finished the year 1-16 and are building for the future.
* Underwood 6, AHSTW 1: Raydden Grobe had the lone goal for the Vikings as they fell to the Eagles in a rainy Iowa Class 1A substate quarterfinal contest Thursday in Underwood.
"It's always hard to lose at this time of the year. What's important is we got to have a season this year," said coach James Johnson.
Grobe, who led the Vikings in scoring this year, added, "It was tough today. We just didn't play good enough like we should have. The rain was bad but it's bad for both teams, so no excuse there."
AHSTW ends 4-9.