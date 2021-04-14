TRACK
Earlham Cardinal Relays:
- The ACGC boys topped the field at the Cardinal Co-Ed Relays Tuesday night in Earlham.
The Chargers’ five victories came in the field and in relays. Clayton Wardyn won the high jump with a leap of 6’0”, while Cael Hoing won the discus with a throw of 119’8”. Relays winners were the shuttle hurdle relay (1:08.82, with Cayden Jensen, Hogan Grubbs, Lance Bunde and Clayton Wardyn), sprint medley (1:41.25, with Jacob Fox, Reid Rumelhart, Jensen and Charlie Crawford) and distance medley (3:52.99, with Brock Littler, Rumelhart, Crawford and Trevin Suhr).
The Charger girls finished ninth, behind a pair of wins: Chloe Largent in the high jump, with a leap of 5’2.5”, and Mady Kelsey in the shot put, with a throw of 33’7”. EmmaKay McClain had a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles, timing out at 1:15.48. Three relays were fourth: the 4x800, the shuttle hurdle relay and the distance medley relay.
Exira-EHK also competed at the meet. The boys had their best finish with a ninth-place showing in the distance medley relay with a time of 4:28.30 (with Jackson Radcliff, Quintin White, Cash Emgarten and Eric Wilson), while the girls’ best event was the 4x800, 10th with a time of 12:18.14 and featuring Ella Petersen, Macy Emgarten, Hannah Nelson and Imagen Gessert.
Griswold Tiger Girls Meet:
- Griswold had a pair of championship performances and three second place finishes as the Tigers took third place at their own invitational’s small school division Tuesday night.
Hope Ogg won the 100-meter hurdles while Paige Luft was victorious in the discus. Seconds were turned in by Erynn Peterson in the 400 meter dash, Josie Mundorf in the 400-meter hurdles, the 4x400-meter relay team of Makena Harry, Josie Mundorf, Whitney Pennock and Peterson; and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Emma Mundorf, Pennock, Josie Mundorf and Ogg).
Thirds were by Mundorf in the 100-meter hurdles, Luft in the shot put and the 4x200-meter relay (Pennock, Grace Cook, Dakota Reynolds and Lydia Greiman).
There was also a big school division, with AHSTW runner up and Riverside taking third. Between the two schools, there were eight titles.
For the Lady Vikes, Holly Hoepner won the 100- and 400-meter hurdles while Chloe Falkena was the long-distance girl of the night, winning the 1500- and 3000-meter runs. The Lady Dawgs won with Veronica Andrusyshyn in the 100-meter dash and Lydia Erickson in the 400-meter dash; the 4x100 relay of Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml and Erickson; and the distance medley relay of Ella Hensley, Elyssa Amdor, Hya Hackett and Carly Henderson were also winners.
Woodbine won the small schools division while Underwood took the big schools trophy.
Tri-Center Boys Invitational:
- Riverside had just two champions, but got seven runner-up performances as the Bulldogs won the Tri-Center Invitational Monday night in Neola.
Brogan Allensworth won the high jump with a 5’7” leap, while the 4x800-meter relay team of Kaiden Hendricks, Drake Woods, JJ Wilson and Aiden Bell was victorious with a time of 9:32.18.
Mike Casson and Bell each had two seconds. Casson was runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Bell was second in the 400-meter dash and 1600-meter run. Also second: Woods in the 800, Ben Schroder in the 3200 and the shuttle hurdle relay team.
The Bulldogs piled up 118 points, 42 ahead of runner-up West Harrison; the ‘Dawgs also had a pair of thirds, five fourths and three fifth-place finishes.
AHSTW came in ninth, with a pair of seconds the best: the 4x200-meter relay and Jonas Rieder in the 400-meter hurdles.
East Union Girls Invitational:
- Jenna Wheatley had a hand in three championships for CAM as the Cougars came in runners-up to Central Decatur at the East Union meet Tuesday in Afton.
Wheatley won the 100- (13.88) and 200-meter (29.49) dashes, and was the lead-off leg in the victorious 4x100-meter relay. On the relay, which won in 56.58, Wheatley was joined by Nova Wheatley, Breanna Bower and Zoey Baylor.
Molly Venteicher was the other winner, throwing a 40’10” in the shot put.
TENNIS
Audubon vs. Red Oak:
- The Wheeler tennis teams were beaten by Red Oak in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon.
The boys lost 5-1, but it was Eli Deist and Tyler Ruggard who picked up the Wheelers’ first victory of the season, theirs coming at No.1 doubles with an 8-5 win over the Tigers’ Josh Ierette and Xavier Ross.
Connor Christensen lost a heartbreaker at No. 3 singles, falling 9-8 (7-1) to Tyler Strunk. Each of the other Wheelers won at least one game, with the closest being Deist at No. 2 singles, falling 8-4 to Joshua LeRette.
On the girls’ side, the Wheelers were beaten 9-0 by the Tigers. Aleah Hermansen came the closest to victory, falling 9-8 to the Tigers’ Jessica Lukehart at No. 2 singles. Kate Tessman and Jill Denny fell 8-6 at No. 2 doubles to Lukehart and Tessa Rolenc.
District sites announced:
- Area tennis teams will probably be going to either Carroll or Red Oak for the district boys’ tennis meet, coming up on Wednesday, May 12.
Kuemper Catholic will be one of the Iowa Class 1a hosts, while Red Oak is the other. Other Class 1A sites are Boone, Fairfield, Knoxville, Spencer, Waverly-Shell Rock and Wahlert High School of Dubuque.
Rain date is May 14.
Specific assignments for Atlantic and Audubon have yet to be announced.
Class 2A hosts are Ames, Ankeny, Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City West, Johnston, North Scott and West Des Moines Valley.