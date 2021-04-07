The Atlantic boys' and girls' tennis teams were swept by Carroll Kuemper Catholic Tuesday night.
The Knights used four singles victories to nip the Trojans 5-4 on the boys' side. For the girls, two doubles victories and four singles wins helped the Knights to a 6-3 win.
Both the No. 1 players for the Trojan boys and girls ralllied from deficits to come back strong only to fall just short. Grant Sturm was down 3-8, 9-9 to Kuemper's Luke Hicks before falling 11-9 on the boys' side, while for the girls' Tessa Grooms faced a 5-0 deficit to the Knights' Jordan Schwabe, but came back strong before bowing 8-6.
Ethan Sturm and Hunter Weppler won at No. 2 and 5 singles, respectively, for the Trojans. The Sturm brothers and the tandem of Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton were doubles winners.
Nellie Grooms and Addie Schmitt were singles winners for the girls, also at No. 2 and 5 singles, while Schmitt teamed with Molly McFadden to pick up the win at No. 3 doubles.
The Trojan girls' are home today against Creston, while the boys' are on the road against the Panthers.