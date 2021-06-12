There were several highlights on the tennis courts this past year.
The most successful players came from Atlantic, where a brotherly duo qualified for the state meet and had several other big accomplishments. The Trojan girls team saw its most successful run by a duo of twin sisters, who advanced deep in the regional tournament.
Audubon is up-and-coming but have shown signs of promise, particularly on the girls’ side with a multi-sport athlete leading the charge.
It’s all a part of this year’s all-News-Telegraph tennis team. Three boys, three girls, with both Atlantic and Audubon, the only two to have tennis, represented.
Congratulations to the honorees, listed below:
BOYS
Grant Sturm, sr., Atlantic:
- With younger brother Ethan, qualified for the Iowa Class 1A state meet. The pair won the Hawkeye Ten Conference title at No. 1 doubles as part of a 16-4 season. Was an individual winner at the Trojan Invitational, part of an 11-4 singles record. Finished his career with 28-9 singles record, including state qualifying in 2019, and went 21-9 in doubles over two seasons.
Ethan Sturm, jr., Atlantic:
- With older brother Grant, qualified for the Iowa Class 1A state meet. The pair won the Hawkeye Ten Conference title at No. 1 doubles as part of a 16-4 season. Was an individual winner at the Trojan Invitational, going 12-3 this past year.
Eli Deist, fresh., Audubon:
- Was part of a doubles team that picked up a match win, 8-5, over Red Oak. Was probably the most consistent Wheeler on a young team that returns everybody in 2022.
GIRLS
Nellie Grooms, sr., Atlantic:
- The No. 2 singles anchor for the Trojans, who went 5-8 in match play. Teamed with twin sister Tessa, went 10-7 on the season. Placed third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and advanced to the semifinals of the Iowa Class 1A regional doubles meet, the farthest advancement in several years. Career record was 7-17 as singles and 14-18 in doubles, not all of them with Tessa.
Tessa Grooms, sr., Atlantic:
- The No. 1 singles anchor for the Trojans, who went 4-9 in match play. Teamed with twin sister Nellie, went 10-7 on the season. Their third-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and advancement to the semifinals at the Iowa Class 1A regional doubles meet ranks them among the most successful in school history. Career stats: 7-13 in singles, 16-14 in doubles.
Aleah Hermansen, jr., Audubon:
- Probably the most consistent Wheeler girls’ tennis player, picking up a 6-5 record and, along with usual doubles partner Kya Petersen, was also successful. Got a win in the Wheelers’ post-season dual meet, and with Petersen advanced to the second round of the Iowa Class 1A regional doubles tournament.