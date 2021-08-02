STUART – A beautiful Sunday afternoon saw 109 cars in the pits for the SLMR Late Models.
The event was presented by Interstate Power Systems and Affordable Quality Exteriors. Feature winners for the night were Luke Lane, Dan Kline, Kyle Berck, Dusty Masolini, Jeremy Gettler, Jeff Johnson and Luke Ramsey.
Mini Sprints were first up with Luke and Hunter Lane on the front row. Luke would dominate from the pole as he led every lap and took the win. Cole Vanderheiden finished second with Tyler Lee third, Hunter Lane fourth and Derrike Clark fifth.
Next up was the Outlaw Mini Mods with Kaden Rice and Ted Copeland leading the field to green. Rice showed the way until Dan Kline moved by on the top side on lap nine just before a caution came out. Once the green came out Kline drove away from the field and went on to take the win. Glenn Orr finished second with Kamdyn Haggard third, Gale Worthington fourth and Bobby Daniels fifth.
SLMR Late Models came out next with Kyle Berck and Bill Leighton on the front row. Berck took the early lead with Todd Cooney powering into second on lap two. Turn one saw a pileup on lap twenty, and Berck would continue leading under green. Cooney and Tad Pospisil traded slide jobs for second over a couple laps, but it was Berck staying out front. A caution with five laps left gave the field a shot at the leader and Cooney threw a slider that drew contact with Berck. Cooney would slow in turn one after hard contact with the front stretch wall and that brought out the final yellow of the race with two to go. Pospisil gave it his all but Berck shot out to a good sized lead and went on to take the win. Pospisil finished second with Charlie McKenna third, Jason Hahne fourth and Ben Schaller fifth.
Blair Simmons and David Schwartz started out front for the IMCA Northern SportMods next with Schwartz getting the advantage early. Dusty Masolini used the bottom of the track to muscle his way into the lead on lap seven and looked to drive off to the win, but a caution on lap fourteen bunched the field and brought Brayton Carter and Izac Mallicoat to the leader’s bumper. One more yellow a lap later was the last thing to slow Masolini as he would hold off the challengers to take the feature win. Carter finished in second with Mallicoat third, Schwartz fourth and Colton Nelson fifth.
IMCA Stock Cars were up next with Matt Avila and Austin Meiners on the front row. Avila led early as Josh Pruitt and Bob Daniels battled behind. Daniels shot into the lead on lap seven with Pruitt pulling up alongside and eventually swapping the lead at the middle point of the race. Daniels would settle in as the leader until Jeremy Gettler, who had changed a tire early on and restarted at the tail, powered by on lap thirteen to assume the top spot. Buck Schafroth made it to second on lap fifteen, but there was no stopping Gettler on this night as he went on to the win. Schafroth finished second with Daniels third, Todd VanEaton fourth and Pruitt fifth.
Lucas Richardson and Rick Clark were on the front row for the Karl Chevrolet Dirt Trucks with Clark leading Richardson and Dennis Plain early. Plain inherited the lead when Clark had a problem on lap three with Jeff Johnson now chasing in second. Plain lost power under yellow making Johnson the leader and Shawn Cooney second. Bill Davis Jr worked his way past Cooney as his teammate Johnson continued to lead on lap seven. Davis Jr worked all over the track to find a way to the front but Johnson was too tough and went on to the easy win. Davis Jr finished second with Clark third, Bryan Spangler fourth and Cooney fifth.
Last up for the night’s races was the IMCA Hobby Stocks with Kenny Johnson and David Kimmel showing the way to the green flag. Johnson led early with Rusty Bates rocketing to the top spot on lap three. Skylar Pruitt, Solomon Bennett and Luke Ramsey pulled up to the leader’s bumper just before a caution came out on lap eight. Once the green flag flew it was three and four wide behind Bates all the way to two laps to go when Ramsey took over the lead. Bates had a shot in turns 3-4 but Ramsey would hold on to take the win. Bates finished second with Pruitt third, Brandon Cox fourth and Aaron Rudolph fifth.
