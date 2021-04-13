HARLAN – Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker put himself in good position Tuesday night to qualify for the Drake Relays in the 800-meter run.
If the final field were to have been determined as of Tuesday night, Becker would be in the elite field of the state’s best 800 runners with a sub-2-minute run, which he got at the Ken Carstens Invitational at Merrill Field.
Becker finished the race with a time of 1:59.97, more than 3-1/2 seconds ahead of the Drake Relays’ current cutoff.
“He was finally happy to break the 2-minute mark this year,” coach Abby Becker said. “He’s broken it before but breaking it again gives him a lot more confidence.”
Becker never trailed and put some distance between him and runner-up Nathan Sell of Council Bluffs Lewis Central in the final 400 yards to easily win.
The official cutoff day for Drake is at midnight Thursday. That’s when coaches statewide have to have their final times for their athletes entered into Varsity Bound Iowa so that the invitations can be determined.
“We’ll see where everything lies at, because (athletes) have another couple days to get their times down,” said coach Becker. “If the weather cooperates, there definitely will be improved times. But (Tuesday’s performance) defintiely puts him in the hunt to qualify (for Drake).”
The Trojans also have another event in the hunt for Drake with the distance medley. They placed sixth at Harlan Tuesday night, but their season-best time of 3:44.02 has them 22nd of 24 teams statewide, according to Becker.
Overall, it was a pretty good night for Atlantic, on a breeze-chilled but nice evening. Besides Craig Alan Becker’s win, the Trojans picked up seconds with Colton Rasmussen in the high jump (5’8”), the 4x800 relay (Bennett Whetstone, Jayden Proehl, Alex Sonntag and Caden Andersen in 9:07.76), Colin Mullenix in the 110-meter hurdles (15.95) and Zane Vance in the 400-meter hurdles (58.88).
Rounding out the top 3 was the 4x400-meter relay, with Mullenix, Rasmussen and Becker teaming with third leg Colten Tasto to finish in 3:40.43.
“I thought we did pretty good tonight. We tried some different combinations of things and see who whe could put where,” said coach Becker, happy with how Mullenix and Gannon O’Hara did in the open 200 (seventh and fifth, respectively) and Vance in the 400-meter hurdles.
“(Vance) had the same time (at an earlier meet) but this time he looked smoother,” she said. “I’ll look forward to seeing what he can do when he doesn’t have the wind to fight.”
The throwing corps of Cohen Bruce and Nathan Kaiser, although they didn’t break the scoring column, had their personal best performances in both the discus and shot put. “That’s always a bonus, to show improvement and make strides in moving forward,” said Becker.
Ken Carstens Invitational
Tuesday, April 13, at Merrill Field, Harlan
Team scores: 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 133, Treynor 132, 3. Harlan 105.5, 4. Atlantic 75.5, 5. Underwood 70, 6. OA-BCIG 61, 7. Woodbine 49, 8. Denison-Schleswig 40, 29. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 29, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert 28, 11. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 17.
Atlantic results
High jump: 2. Colton Rasmussen 5’8”, 7. Jayden Proehl 5’4”. Sprint medley: 5. Atlantic (Gannon O’Hara, Joe Weaver, Colin Mullenix, Craig Alan Becker) 1:41.46. 3200: 6. Zane Berg 10:58.87. 4x800: 2. Atlantic (Bennett Whetstone, Proehl, Alex Sonntag, Caden Andersen) 9:07.76. Distance medley: 6. Atlantic (Cooper Lamp, Korbin Johnson, Andersen, Whetstone) 4:04.13. 400: 5. Colten Tasto 56.65. 7. Carter Pellett 57.74. 110 hurdles: 2. Colin Mullenix 15.95, 4. Garrett Reynolds 16.75. 800: 1. Craig Alan Becker 1:59.97. 200: 5. Gannon O’Hara 24.53, 7. Mullenix 24.57. 400 hurdles: 2. Zane Vance 58.88. 4x400: 3. Atlantic (Mullenix, Rasmussen, Tasto, Becker) 3:40.43.