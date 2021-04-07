TRACK
Lady Cardinal Relays:
- Atlantic claimed three wins and seven second-place finishes as the Trojans finished a distant second to Glenwood Tuesday night at the Lady Cardinal Relays in Clarinda.
Senior Haley Rasmussen had wins in the 200 and 400 meter dashes, with times of 27.12 and 1:03.15, respectively. The distance medley relay of Caroline Pellett, Chloe Mullenix, Alyssa Derby and Ava Rush also won in 4:40.86.
Individual runner-up finishes were by Taylor McCreedy in the 800-meter run, Pellett in the 100-meter dash, Rush in the 1500-meter run, Rasmussen in the long jump and Lauren Nicholas in the discus. The 4x400- (Derby, Kennedy Goergen, McCreedy and Rasmussen) and 4x800-meter (Goergen, Claire Pellett, Madison Botos and McCreedy) relay teams were also second.
Thirds were by Rush in the 800, Mullenix in the 100- and 400-mmeter hurdles.
The Trojans will be back in action tonight at the Harlan Invitational.
Panorama Kip Janvrin Invitational:
- The ACGC boys’ track team is off to a good start this season, picking up five victories and six runner-up finishes as they handily won the Kip Janvrin Co-Ed Invitational Tuesday night in Panora.
Trevor Suhr had a hand in three of the Chargers’ wins – the 1600- (4:56.66) and 3200-meter (10:46.12) runs, and as the anchor leg of the distance medley relay (3:57.10). Two members of the distance medley – Clayton Wardyn and Charlie Crawford – also had a hand in the winning distance med, in which Jacob Fox ran leadoff: Wardyn in the high jump (5’8”) and Crawford in the 800 (2:07.72).
Austin Kunkle (100), Wardyn (110-meter hurdles and long jump), and the 4x100, shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays were all second.
The ACGC girls were eighth out of 10 teams. Chloe Largent’s leap of 5’2” was the winning height in the high jump, while the distance medley relay of Emerson Van Meter, Hayden Coffman, Rylee Sloss and Jorja Hoover was second.
Riverside Girls Invitational:
- The host Lady Dawgs were second at their own meet with 90 points, 78 points back of Underwood Tuesday night in Oakland.
Wins for the Lady Dawgs came in three relays: the 4x100 (53.99, team of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Ella Hensley and Lydia Erickson), 4x800 (Carly Henderson, Rebecca Woods, Mackenzie Olmstead and Rebecca Cody) and shuttle hurdle relay (Andrusyshyn, Olmstead, Kya Hackett and Henderson in 1:17.07).
AHSTW was third, with Holly Hoepner a double-winner: the 100- (17.45) and 400-meter hurdles (1:08.83). Chloe Falkena was the Lady Vikes’ other winner, coming in the 3000-meter run in 12:23.19.
CAM was seventh and had its best finish in the shot put, with Molly Venteicher’s throw of 40’10” netting her second place. Griswold finished eighth, getting the bulk of its points in the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay. Whitney Pennock, Emma Mundorf, Josie Mundorf and Hope Ogg ran in 1:20.86.
SOCCER
AHSTW swept by West Central Valley:
- The Wildcats swept by the Vikings in a boy-girl soccer doubleheader Tuesday night in Avoca.
The boys were shut out 9-0, while the girls took a 6-0 decision against the program that co-ops with Nodaway Valley.