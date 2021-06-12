CRESTON – The rain delayed but didn’t stop Atlantic from taking to the field at the Creston softball invitational Friday.
The Trojans were good in both games, even better in the first, both against teams in either Class 4A or 5A.
The results were an 8-1 win over Washington before playing hard but ultimately falling to Class 5A No. 13 Ankeny 8-3.
In the opening game vs. the Demons, the Trojans got four quick runs on four hits in the first inning, with Olivia Engler’s two-run RBI-double adding to the lead in the second inning.
Alyssa Derby had a solo home run in the fourth inning to cap the scoring. Olivia Engler picked up the win, with Riley Wood finishing off the seven-hitter for the Trojans.
In the nightcap vs. the Hawks, the Trojans fell behind 4-0 but got one back off a solo home run by Engler, and cut into the lead even more in the third with Derby’s second home run of the day, a two-run shot with one out, to make it a one-run ball game. But the Hawks used two-run innings in the fourth and sixth innings to pull away late.
Engler went 3-for-3 against Ankeny, accounting for half of the Trojans’ hits.
The Trojans were scheduled to play Mount Ayr and Dallas Center-Grimes in Saturday’s portion of the tournament.