With Oklahoma and Texas formally notifying the SEC that they plan to apply for membership after the expiration of their current grant of media rights with the Big 12 Conference, Iowa State University officials are stepping up to address the situation.
Athletics director Jamie Pollard and ISU president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen issued a video statement to fans, urging fans to be patient as the next steps are detailed.
“As Jamie and I talked about the events of the past week, we remain firmly committed to working together to address the issues, find a way forward and ... to support our fans and our donors,” said Winterstein.
Pollard said that, given the recent events in the college sports world, the industry is in a “complete state of flux” and that universities “should be evaluating where they are and how things are going to look as this landscape continues to change — from the Supreme Court ruling to the NIL to the NCAA and to the College Football Playoff.
“I also encourage our fans, although it’s fun and it’s interesting to get caught up in all the rumors, this is one more time where taking a step back and having patience and understanding that this is not going to be solved any time,” he continued. “The next four years will be a long, bumpy and challenging road for everybody in college athletics, not just Iowa State, not just the Big 12, but the entire industry.”
Pollard stressed that with the grant of media rights running through 2025, none of the current Big 12 schools can depart for another conference without paying a substantial penalty and leaving their media rights behind. Some media reports, including the NFL’s news service, noted the combined buyout fees for both schools could total $150 million.
As of right now, both schools stated their plan to honor their grant of media rights until expiring four years from now. That means the next four years the Big 12 would remain viable, competing for and winning NCAA national championships and each of the schools receiving their full media shares.
“That allows us the opportunity to spend the next four years evaluating the landscape and understanding what is changing or what isn’t changing in college athletics,” said Pollard. “I know that that gives us the best possible opportunity to position Iowa State University for what comes next.”